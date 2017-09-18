Former champions seek to reclaim league title.



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Sikh Union Allan Inigu let go the ball to Butali Frank Wanagwe when they played Men Premier at City Park. ON 14/05/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Former Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Nairobi Sikh Union yesterday continued with their impressive form, thrashing visitors Nakuru HC 4-0 at City Park in Nairobi.





In another league encounter, United States International University Africa (USIU-A) routed debutantes Technical University of Kenya (TUK) 3-0.



Sikh Union, who are seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2012, staged one of their best performances this season to chalk up maximum points.



They scored two first-quarter goals from Collins Winjila and Shabaz Shah, and two more from Francis Esikuri and Davis Wanangwe in the final period.



Winjila laid bare Sikh Union’s intentions just eight minutes into play through a successful penalty corner conversion that gave his side a 1-0 advantage.



Despite taking an early lead, the 2012 champions, who are seeking to end a four-year trophy drought, did not relent in their goal hunt and surged on in search of the second.



Their efforts paid off a few seconds to the break of the first quarter when Shah netted following a well co-ordinated exchange between him, midfielder Allan Iningu, Esikuri and Wanangwe.



Nakuru goalkeeper Frank Njue failed the test when he let Shah’s goal in as Sikh Union led 2-0 ahead by the quarter hour mark.



In the second period, Nakuru, led by captain Dolcan Mugaisi, seemed to have settled early as they enjoyed a greater percentage of ball possession.



They played offensively, making several attempts, but their efforts were thwarted by Sikh Union’s long-serving and reliable goalkeeper, Ajay Dosaja, who remained unshaken in goal.



Both sides failed to utilise their chances in the second and third quarters as the former title holders maintained their 2-0 lead.



Penalty corner



International Esikuri converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0 in the 53rd minute.



Sikh Union were home and dry a minute later when Wanangwe scored a fantastic field goal to give his side the resounding victory.



Despite the loss, Nakuru walked away with a point from their 1-1 draw against Wazalendo. Mugaisi said Sikh Union were the stronger side.



“We fought hard but they were the better side. Even though we lost, we leave better than we came because we carry with us invaluable lessons ahead of our upcoming matches,” he said.



Brian Kiplimo, Victor Chidi and Brian Makokha scored for USIU-A against their hapless TUK counterparts.



The Standard Online