Scottish Cup gets off to a roaring start

Published on Monday, 18 September 2017 10:00
A shoot out to decide in the Scottish Cup tie between Western Wildcats and MC Clydesdale Western – photo by Duncan Gray

The game of the day in the first round of the women`s Scottish Cup saw Wildcats progress to the next stage after seeing off Milne Craig Clydesdale Western in a dramatic fashion at Auchenhowie.



The match finished 1-1 in normal time, Emma McDermaid got the home side`s goal while Heather Lang found the net of the visitors.

The resulting penalty shoot-out went into sudden death and the Wildcats` Aussie goalkeeper Danie McMurray made the match-winning save.

Dundee Wanderers progressed into the second round with a 5-0 win over Western`s second string, Amy Snelle scored twice while the other strikes came from Heidi Samson, Charlotte Watson and 16-year-old schoolgirl Darcy McDermott.

In the men`s cup competition three first division sides took the perilous trip up to Aberdeen – they all progressed to the next round – but experienced totally different experiences.

Clydesdale took on Granite City Wanderers of the second division and came away with a resounding 8-0 victory, top scorer was Ciaran Crawford with a nap hand.

Western Wildcats took on Aberdeen GS and were 2-0 winners, the goals came from Hamish Galt and Andrew McConnell from a penalty corner.

Newly promoted Dundee Wanderers were reduced to ten players during the contest but still managed to hang on to a narrow 2-1 victory, their goals came from Elliot Sandison and Callum Ross.

Other top flight sides had a much easier passage, both Grange and Inverleith progressed to the second round as a consequence of concessions.

Meanwhile on Tayside Grove Menzieshill put ten past Watsonians, top scorers were Paul Martin with a hat-trick and a double for Cammie Golden.

Elsewhere, third division Highland beat Harris from a higher division 4-0 to move into the second round draw.

Perhaps the closest contest was between Perthshire and Glasgow University, the contest ended 3-3 in normal time after the former had levelled with an overtime penalty corner, but the students had the final say with a 4-2 win in the resulting penalty shoot-out.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

