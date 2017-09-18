

Photo by Duncan Gray



Bromac Kelburne continued the quest for their 14th consecutive Scottish men’s National League 1 title with a 6-3 victory over Clydesdale at Titwood. There were hat-tricks for Johnny Christie from open play and also Josh Cairns from set pieces. Clydesdale`s replies came from Chris McFadden with two and Struan Walker.





Grange were not at their best but still managed to see off the challenge of Grove Menzieshill with a hard earned 2-1 win at Fettes. The Edinburgh side opened their account with a direct strike at a penalty corner by Dominic Wild.



Grange`s tally was doubled by a good finish from the top of the circle by Frank Ryan following a pass from John McCluskey. Albert Rowling pulled one back for the Taysiders from a rebound at a penalty corner just before the interval. There was no further scoring in the second half and Grange emerged with the three points.



Newly promoted Dundee Wanderers grabbed their first points in the top flight with a 4-0 win over Hillhead. The Dundonians were a goal up at the interval through Jack Fullerton.



Wanderers added to their tally in the second half, Bobby Ralph scored with a spectacular reverse stick shot, Fergus Sandison finished off his own solo run, and finally Fullerton added his own second of the contest.



Dundee Wanderers won their first three points of women`s National League 1 with a comfortable 5-0 win over Hillhead.



The Taysiders led by four goals at the interval, Amy Schelle scored the opening two goals, Jess Ross made it 3-0 while Amanda Maxwell added a fourth. Charlotte Watson scored the fifth with a powerful reverse stick shot early in the second half, thereafter Wanderers seemed to take their foot off the pedal for the rest of the game.



In the other fixture on Women’s National League 1, victory went the way of Grove Menzieshill in a solid 4-1 win over Grange.





MJV Dundee Wanderers’ Emily Dark v Milne Craig Clydesdale Western, Women’s Scottish Cup Semi-Final, Photo by John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release