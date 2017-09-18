Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos forward Kathryn Slattery scored two goals to lead Wesley South Perth to the WA Women’s Premier League premiership with a 2-1 win over Victoria Park Xavier on Saturday.





Slattery, who will represent WA at the upcoming Australian Hockey League (AHL) in Perth, opened the scoring after two minutes from a penalty corner.



The 24-year-old forward gave her side a 2-0 lead after 36 minutes, before a tense finale at Perth Hockey Stadium.



Fellow Hockeyroos Laura Barden and Stephanie Kershaw were also on the triumphant side, while Rachael Lynch, Georgia Wilson and Jane Claxton played for the defeated Victoria Park Xavier side.



Slattery was awarded the Shirley Leece Medal for the Best and Fairest Player and said the victory was testament to how well her side had played all year.



“I’m very proud of the girls in that sense," she said. "There have been some tough battles and some quality teams. The games against Vic Park have been hard and I was a bit nervous coming into this one.



"Rachael Lynch is a fantastic ‘keeper and I knew we would be hard pressed to get goals by her.

“I’m overwhelmed. It’s been such a long time coming for WASPS and I’ve been with this club for so long. I love being part of this club – I’m overwhelmed. It’s been a fantastic year by the girls.”



In the WA Men’s Premier League Grand Final, Kookaburra Tom Wickham celebrated success with UWA defeating Trent Mitton and Matt Swann’s Wesley South Perth 2-1 on Saturday.\



Around the country, Doncaster defeated Altona 6-2 and Camberwell beat Powerhouse/St Kilda 4-2 to both progress to the Victorian Men’s Premier League Grand Final.



Hawthorn edged Greensborough 4-3, while Mentone defeated MCC 5-0 to book their spots in the Victorian Women’s Premier League Grand Final.



In South Australia, Port Adelaide won their sixth Women’s Premier League title in a row after a 3-1 win over Seacliff. Seacliff defeated Adelaide 1-0 in the Men’s Premier League Grand Final.



Hockey Australia media release