

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



A Christopher Rühr hat trick saw Rot-Weiss Köln keep their perfect record going at the start of the German season with a third win so far, beating Mannheimer HC 6-3 in a repeat of last year’s national final.





"For us, this idea of revenge was spoken about at all,” said André Henning afterwards. “We played a great game and won against a very strong opponent. We could not ask for more."



They did so in front of a big crowd with Marco Miltkau opening the scoring in the 17th minute, the only goal of a tactical first half battle.



The second half was much more open. Guido Barreiros equalised three minutes after the change of ends but four goals in a ten minute spell saw Rot-Weiss race into the distance.



Miltkau (40 ') and Jonas Gomoll (44') finished off with backhand strikes. Rühr made it 4-1 when he left four opponents in his wake before shooting home and he added a fifth goal from the penalty spot. Gonzalo Peillat pulled two back from corners but Rühr had the final say from a corner.



"We were not good enough today," said Mannheim coach Michael McCann. "We played well for 55 minutes but in a five-minute spell, we were not good. Köln scored three goals from three chances. If we want to play with the top teams, we have to be focused for the whole 60 minutes."



The win added to Rot-Weiss’s 1-0 win on Saturday against TSV Mannheim courtest of Mortiz Trompertz’s sveenth minute goal.



Uhlenhorst Mülheim had a mixed weekend in preparation for the EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona. They lost to fellow EHL side Mannheim 5-2 on Saturday but bounced back with a 4-2 win over TSV Mannheim.



Thilo Stralkowski scored twice, levelling the game at 1-1 in the 13th minute before completing the victory. They did fall 2-1 behind before Canadian international Keegan Pereira equalised and then Johannes Gans and Stralkowski netted in the last seven minutes to assure victory.



Mülheim's coach Omar Schlingemann was proud of his team’s fighting spirit: "Against Mannheim, we gave up too quickly. We did much better today, coming back twice with the boys fighting hard. That was a good thing.



“The game was not great, our passing accuracy was not that good and it was a bit like ping-pong but we did not give up.”



After three games, Rot-Weiss lead the table alongside Berliner HC with both sides winning all their matches to date.



Euro Hockey League media release