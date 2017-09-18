

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



HC Bloemendaal came from a goal down to thump Rotterdam 5-1 in a big statement in the Hoofdklasse as EHL ROUND1 approaches quickly for the former side.





It was a meeting of two of last season’s playoff sides and Rotterdam opened well with Jeroen Hertzberger scoring his 200th goal in the top division to open the scoring in the 10th minute.



But, from there, Bloemendaal bossed things. Florian Fuchs equalised from a stroke before Glenn Schuurman added another from a corner. New arrival Tim Swaen scored the third before Roel Bovendeert got his first since returning from almost a year out injured. Fuchs netted his third of the season to complete the rout in the 48th minute.



"We were very effecient today," said Schuurman. "Against Den Bosch, we got seven or eight penalty corners and we did not score."

This time around, Schuurman scored at the first attempt. “Toppers like these are the games we measure ourselves and that gives us confidence."

AH&BC Amsterdam won the other big tie with a 4-3 success over Oranje-Rood who are still searching for their first win of the new campaign.



OR led twice in the first quarter with goals from Agustin Mazzilli and Bob de Voogd but replies from Boris Burkhardt and Tijn Lissone left the tie at 2-2 at half-time.



Casper Horn and a second from Burkhardt put Amsterdam 4-2 ahead with 19 minutes to go and they held on despite Mink van der Weerden’s late corner goal.



SV Kampong won their tie with HDM 6-0 courtesy of Martijn Havenga’s double and strikes from Philip Meulenbroek, Boet Phijffer, Sander de Wijn and Bjorn Kellerman.



They lead the table with Amsterdam with two wins from two with Bloemendaal, HGC, Den Bosch and SCHC two points back on four after two games.



Euro Hockey League media release