Racing Club de France continued their strong start to their French title defence with a second win of the campaign, beating Stade Francais 5-1 in their derby date.





It took them a while to get into full flow but they did take the lead via Jean-Laurent Kieffer from a penalty corner. Stade, though, equalised soon after via the same set-piece method for 1-1.



Adrien Coffigniez restored the lead from close range and Christopher Peters-Deutz made it 3-1 from another corner before Kieffer made the game safe. Celestin Duchesne completed the win, making it two from two as they added the result to their win over Polo a week ago.



Racing have added a number of strong players for the new season. Coffigniez, 18, moved to the club from Amiens having helped the French Under-21s win the Junior European B Division, ending the tournament as top scorer.



Irish player Ali Haughton moves to the club after two seasons with Paris Jean Bouin while 20-year-old Mathieu Regniez makes the same move having also played with French underage teams



Olivier Poulain, also 18, adds to their defensive and midfield options, arriving in Paris from Bordeaux where he will study for the next few seasons.



It means coach Nicolas Jacquet will have a larger panel at his disposal with only Jacinto Domingo-Perez moving on. He returns to Spain for his studies after two years in Paris as they look to the EHL KO16 next Easter.



Saint Germain, meanwhile, beat Wattignies with Hugo Genestet moving top of the goalscoring charts with three goals. CA Montrouge are the other side with six points thanks to their 2-0 win over Polo.



