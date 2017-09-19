By Nabil Tahir





LAHORE: World XI’s visit to Pakistan for the Independence Day Cup went a long way in ensuring that the country takes a huge step in returning international cricket to its soil, but other sports can also use it to their advantage.





The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) believe the series will help them invite players for the first Pakistan Hockey League (PHL).



Foreign cricketing stars visited Pakistan and returned without incident and the PHF will be looking for more of the same with the hockey players they invite for the league that begins in November.



“These three matches were a historic event for Pakistan and the way people enjoyed the game was great to watch,” PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior told The Express Tribune. “This has helped cricket fans and will also help domestic cricket as the interest of the youth will once again be boosted.”



Talking about PHL, Shahbaz said the PHF has done all the paper work and is making a list of international players to be invited. “There have been matches featuring international players both in the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which is adjacent to the National Hockey Stadium,” he said. “Our security agencies have proved that both the cities are safe for sports activates featuring international players, the Ronaldhino and Friends football match in Karachi and the World XI matches in Lahore are solid proof that sport can return to Pakistan.”



Shahbaz added the league will feature in these two cities. “The Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council made this possible, with the help of security agencies, and this will surely help us in organising the league,” he said.



He further added that the planned visits of Sri Lanka and West Indies to Pakistan will further strengthen Pakistan’s credentials as a safe host.



Shahbaz also revealed that the international team will be participating in the Asia Cup, which will help them gauge the future of hockey and the direction of the team. “The players have been working for a long time now and I am sure that — like the Pakistan Development Squad that defeated Oman in a five-match series — the national team will also do well in the Asia Cup.”



