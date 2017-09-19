by Jack Williams





Ball State field hockey players celebrate after senior midfielder Carley Shannon scored a goal in the first half of the Cardinals' game against Ohio on Aug. 27 at Briner Sports Complex. Ball State scored two goals in the first half. Patrick Murphy // DN Patrick Murphy



After defeating Saint Francis on Friday 2-0, the Ball State field hockey team fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.





The Cardinals struck first with a goal in the first half by freshman Abby Ferenczy. The Hoosiers would strike back quick to tie the game and keep the game knotted at one at halftime. In the second half, with five minutes left in the game, senior Maddie Latino would score the winning goal for Indiana.



The Cardinals defensive unit was a major factor in keeping them in this game. Freshman Grace Chavez made seven saves on nine Indiana shots. While the match was close, the Cardinals gave the Hoosiers a large amount of penalty corner opportunities with 16 to the cardinals five. On the offensive side of the spectrum, the cardinals registered eight shots with three on goal.



The team will have one match coming up this next weekend against No. 13 James Madison in Louisville.



The Daily News