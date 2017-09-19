By Scott Gelman



Both Maryland field hockey midfielders who scored in Sunday's 4-1 win against Bucknell earned Big Ten conference honors Monday.





Midfielder Kyler Greenwalt was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, while midfielder Lein Holsboer was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.



Greenwalt, who has appeared in each of Maryland's first seven games, ended an 0-for-15 shooting skid with a score in the 19th minute against the Bison. She notched her second goal in the 40th minute to give Maryland a 2-1 lead.



The freshman worked on her shot selection in advance of Sunday's contest, coach Missy Meharg said.



Holsboer had comparable success, scoring a combined four times last week. She scored twice in Maryland's win against Indiana on Friday and twice more Sunday. Her goals against Bucknell came within two minutes of each other.



Holsboer has started all seven games this year, recording a team-high five goals and 11 points.



No. 9 Maryland will play its first midweek game this season Tuesday against No. 15 Princeton.



