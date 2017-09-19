By BRIAN YONGA





Flavian Mutiva (left) of Telkom Kenya in control under pressure from Maureen Kamau of Vikings during their Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League match at City Park Hockey Stadium on September 16, 2017. Telkom won 6-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Can anyone stop Telkom from marching to an unprecedented 20th Kenyan league crown?





That is the question on hockey pundits’ minds after the league leaders kicked off their second leg campaign of the national league with 6-0 rout of Vikings at the City Park Stadium at the weekend.



Telkom were far too superior for their opponents, as they have been since the season began, and their huge win has assistant coach Josephine Ataro tipping them to successfully defend their gong.



The team is also hoping to make history by going all the season without conceding.



The nine-time African club champions have yet to concede a goal after 11 matches.



“If we can keep up with such performances for the remainder of the second leg, I see no reason why we won’t be champions once again,” a bullish Ataro predicted after their win over Vikings.



Kenya international Audrey Omaido, who grabbed a brace in the tie, leads the scoring charts with 19 goals. “Of curse the other teams will not make it easy for us but we are ready for them and vow to fight to the end,” the former Kenya one said.



The result saw Telkom move to 33 points having scored an impressive 76 goals.



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans, who are seen as Telkom’s main challengers to the throne, are two points behind after they hammered Multimedia University 7-0.



The Thika Road-based side have promised to keep the pressure on the champions.



“We are in a good position and we hope to keep on winning matches and hopefully see where that gets us at the end of the season,” Spartans captain Beatrice Mbugua said.



Spartans have played 12 games to Telkom’s 11.



Spartans’ forward Rhoda Kuira is second in top scorers charts with 14 goals, the same as Telkom’s Jackline Mwangi.



In the men’s Premier League, the going is tough for Technical University of Kenya and KCAU as they seek to avoid the drop.



Bottom placed TUK were beaten 3-0 by USIU- their 14th loss of the season and remain on four points.



KCAU are also strong favourites to join them in the second tier division after they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Parkroad Badgers.



KCAU are on 11 points, three points from safety. Kenyatta University “Vultures” were the biggest winners of the weekend, moving four places to ninth after a shock 2-1 win over third-placed Greensharks.



The top five places remain unchanged with Kenya Police perched at the top with 40 points, followed by Butali Sugar Warriors and Sharks on 33 and 30 points.



Wazalendo and Sikh Union Nairobi round off the top five spots.



Daily Nation