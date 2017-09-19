John Flack.





Mossley captain Louise Creighton. Picture: Philip McCloy



Newly-promoted Mossley Ladies are closing in on a place in the semi-finals of the Denman Ulster Shield after securing promotion to the top-flight for the first time last season.





They continued their impressive start to the season with a 2-2 draw against Ulster Elks, after opening with a 1-0 win over Banbridge. It could easily have been three points instead of one, as the Elks snatched a last-gasp equaliser after Mossley had been in sight of victory.



Mossley captain Louise Creighton said: “We’ve had a decent two results so if we get through the group then it’s a bonus and an extra game for us. It’s all about playing at the pace and intensity required for this step-up which so far the girls have done.



“We are using the Shield as a warm up to league and I think we can hold our own in it. The aim is to finish mid-table which is a realistic goal for us and we have six girls recently picked for Ulster at the UK School Games which demonstrates the depth of talent we have coming through.”



It was the Elks though, who got off to a flying start when Judith Allen gave them the lead in the second minute but a defensive error allowed Sophie McDowell through for the equaliser eight minutes later.



Rebecca McCullough scored to make it 2-1 and the Elks were unlucky not to equalise shortly afterwards when Emma Quinn thought she had scored. But the umpire had blown the whistle a fraction earlier and awarded a penalty-stroke after the ball had struck a defender’s foot before entering the net.



However, Annabelle Hamilton’s effort from the spot was saved and it looked like Mossley would hang on for the win. But Hamilton made amends for her miss with virtually the last action of the game when she scored from a set-piece to snatch the Elks a point.



In the other Pool A game, Banbridge were 4-1 winners over Portadown while Ballymoney fell to their second defeat in a row in the other section, losing 3-2 to Lurgan.



The holders came from 2-0 down, after early Money goals from Jan Hamilton and Ruth Sutherland, to win with strikes from Lauren Wright, Chloe McCann and Jo-Anne Wilson.



Also in Pool B, Anna Doherty’s second-half winner gave holders Randalstown a 1-0 victory over North Down.



Tori Hastings’ penalty-stroke conversion clinched last season’s runners up Queen’s a 1-0 success at Dungannon.



The Ireland U-21 striker made a confident job of it from the spot after a penalty-corner effort had been kept out of the net by Lisa Millar’s foot.



However, Queen’s coach Simon Bell admitted Dungannon posed his team plenty of problems as students’ keeper Sarah McCabe had to make several decent saves.



In the Senior Cup, Lisnagarvey look to be the team to beat after goals from Jenna McQueen, Sarah Colgan and Rachel Houston gave them a comfortable 3-0 win over Raphoe, making it six points out of six so far for the Hillsborough side.



In the men’s Kirk Cup, Chris Barnes scored a hat-trick for the second time in as many weeks as Civil Service defeated North Down 3-1, whose reply came from Peter McKibbin.



However, Jordan Robinson went one better scoring four of the goals as Mossley romped to a 6-1 win over Newry, the other goals coming from Stephen Clarke and Joel Cathcart with Keith McWilliams replying.

Kilkeel were 3-0 winners over South Antrim, the goals coming from Jonathan Aiken, Luke Russell and David Finlay.



Women

Denman Ulster Shield

Pool A: Mossley 2 (S McDowell, R McCullough) Ulster Elks 2 (J Allen, A Hamilton); Banbridge 4 (O Berry, P Haugh, E Nolan, R Kerr) Portadown 1 (L Cassells); Pool B: Ballymoney 2 (J Hamilton, R Sutherland) Lurgan 3 (L Wright, C McCann, J-A Wilson); Dungannon 0 Queen’s 1 (T Hastings); North Down 0 Randalstown 1 ( A Doherty);



Senior Cup: Pool A: Knock 1 (H Rogers) Victorians 10 (J Orr 3, E Cutrona 2, E McAteer, R Hewitt 2, E Conlin, S McCoo); Omagh 2 (S Graham, D Darragh) Ballymena 3 (R Reynolds 2, C McCracken); Pool B: Ballyclare 5 (J Jones 3, S Dickey, F Hunter) CI 2 (J Mahie, L Mercer) Lisnagarvey 3 (J McQueen, S Colgan, R Houston) Raphoe 0.



Men

Kirk Cup Pool A: Newry 1 (K McWilliams) Mossley 6 (J Robinson 4, S Clarke, J Cathcart); Kilkeel 3 (J Aiken, C Russell, D Finlay) South Antrim 0; Queen’s 0 Harlequins 5 (M McKenna 2, N Anderson, C Lemon, L McClelland)

Pool B: North Down 1 (A McKibben) Civil Service 3 (C Barnes 3)



Linden Cup: Ballynahinch 7 (W Edgar 2, A Millar 2, L Thomas 2, R Coffey) Cliftonville 2 (D Campbell, M Eakin); Raphoe 3 (T Orr, S Goudie, T Eaton) Armagh 0



