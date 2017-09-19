Weston won in Kilkenny for the second year running to take up the lead of the embryonic men’s Leinster Division One table for the guts of ten days.





Ben Epstein gave the Lucan side a great start with the opening goal after a well rehearsed short corner move with Tom Cole. Kilkenny fought hard to get back into the game and eventually equalised through Emmett Hughes, 1-1 at half-time.



The second half could have gone either way with both sides having their chances while Weston’s Sean Butler, Matthew Pluck and David Sheill proved vital in their battling performance.



During a phase in the ascendancy, a beautiful pass got to Regan Turnbull who guided the ball home beautifully with a first time shot.



Kilkenny attempted to push on but found themselves frustrated by Sheill and Finn Harvey and Weston had the first and only win of the opening weekend of the adult season in Leinster.



Men’s Leinster Division One

Kilkenny 1 (E Hughes) Weston 2 (B Epstein, R Turnbull)



