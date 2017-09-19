

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Auckland and North Harbour Men have stormed ahead following strong results at the Ford National Hockey League on Monday.





Auckland jumped to the top of Pool B with eight points thanks to a hard fought 2-0 win over the Canterbury Cavaliers.



After a goalless first half, Auckland opened the scoring in the 37th minute thanks to a brilliant solo effort from Ben Radovonich who ran the ball into the circle and slipped a shot past goalkeeper George Enersen.



The blue and whites then sealed the result one minute from fulltime after being awarded a penalty stroke, which Johnny Kinder calmly slotted from the spot.



The result sees Auckland top the pool with two consecutive wins ahead of their final match of pool play against Northland on Wednesday.



North Harbour ran away in the second half to defeat the Southern Dogs 4-0 and consolidate top spot in Pool A with eight points.



After a tight goalless first half, the floodgates open in the second period with Daniel Harris scoring a brace along with goals from Kirk Shimmins and Cory Bennett.



Harbour face Midlands in their final pool game on Wednesday before Thursday’s cross-over quarter finals phase.



The Capital Cobras mounted a late push to down Midlands 5-2 and secure their first win at the tournament so far.



Both sides went goal for goal throughout the game until Capital took a strangle hold in the final 10 minutes with Dane Lett and Sebastian Buddle netting from penalty corners and Benedict van Woerkom adding a high quality field goal.



The Central Mavericks put in strong performance as they cruised past Northland 7-1, fuelled by doubles from Martin Atkinson and Dylan Thomas.



Central led 3-0 at halftime and kept the pressure on after the break as they poured on another four goals to run away with four points.



The women’s teams are back on the turf from 1:00pm tomorrow while the men have a day off before their final round of pool play on Wednesday.



CLICK HERE for more on the 2017 Ford National Hockey League



FORD NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Monday 18th September



MEN’S RESULTS



Central Mavericks beat printing.com Northland 5-1

Central Mavericks: 7 (Martin Atkinson 2, Dylan Thomas 2, Matt Young, Jordan Cohen, Hayden Phillips)

printing.com Northland: 1 (Josh Down)

Halftime: Central 3-0



Auckland beat Canterbury Cavaliers 2-0

Auckland: 2 (Ben Radovonich, Johnny Kinder)

Canterbury Cavaliers: 0

Halftime: 0-0



TigerTurf North Harbour beat Southern Dogs 4-0

TigerTurf North Harbour: 4 (Daniel Harris 2, Kirk Shimmins, Cory Bennett)

Southern Dogs: 0

Halftime: 0-0



RICOH Capital Cobras beat Bayleys Midlands 5-2

RICOH Capital Cobras: 5 (Benedict van Woerkom 2, Daan Jongejan, Dane Lett, Sebastian Buddle)

Bayleys Midlands: 2 (Andy Hayward, Aidan Sarikaya)

Halftime: Midlands 2-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release