Hockey Australia Renews SportsLink International Partnership
Ben Somerford
Hockey Australia today announces it has renewed its partnership with SportsLink International as the Official Tour Provider until the end of 2020.
SportsLink International has been conducting tours in support of our national teams since 2002 and first sponsored Hockey Australia in 2005.
In addition to their regular supporter tours to events such as the World Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games, SportsLink International is now also offering Masters, Adult and Under-18 players the opportunity to join one of their playing tours around the world, which will also include attending the 2018 World Cups.
Schools and clubs also have the opportunity to travel around the world with SportsLink International or host teams travelling to Australia.
Hockey Australia Chief Executive Matt Favier said: “Hockey Australia and SportsLink International have a long association and we’re delighted to continue our fruitful relationship. We value their long-standing support.”
“The feedback from the hockey community in regards to each tour run by SportsLink International has been nothing short of fantastic, including the latest Rio Olympics tour.”
SportsLink International Managing Director Paul Kelly said: "We are very proud to extend our partnership with Hockey Australia. Hockey was the first sport we worked with and continues to be our major focus.
“We have expanded the opportunities available for hockey fans to support the Hockeyroos, Kookaburras and our other national teams, as well as having the opportunity to play overseas themselves.”
Check out the tour opportunities coming up over the next 12 months listed below. In addition to the upcoming tours, you can WIN A TRIP TO THE WORLD CUP. Simply click on the link and enter your details
UPCOMING TOURS
OCEANIA CUP - Oct 2017
- SUPPORTERS TOUR - Weekend packages to Sydney Olympic Park including accom, tickets & social event
INDOOR WORLD CUP TOUR - Jan/Feb 2018
- PLAYING TOUR - 14 nts in Vienna, Prague & Berlin. 5 games plus see the Indoor World Cup
- SUPPORTERS TOUR - 6 nts in Berlin, grandstand season tickets at Indoor World Cup
GOLD COAST 2018 - April 2018
- SUPPORTERS TOUR - 12 nights accommodation, events & tickets
WOMENS WORLD CUP TOUR - Jul/Aug 2018
- PLAYING TOUR - 14 nts in Holland, Belgium & England. 5 games plus last week of Hockey World Cup. Escorted by NIKKI HUDSON
- SUPPORTERS TOUR - Full tournament or Finals week in London. Accom, reserved seating, social events & more
MENS WORLD CUP TOUR - Dec 2018
- PLAYING TOUR - 10 days/ 5 games around India plus last week of Mens World Cup. Escorted by GLENN TURNER
- SUPPORTERS TOUR - Full tournament or Finals week in Bhubaneswar. Accom, Accom, reserved seating, social events & more
US COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP TOUR
- PLAYING TOUR. Play in one of the key recruiting events in the USA, attended by 100+ college coaches
TOKYO 2020
- SUPPORTERS TOUR - The worlds greatest sports event heads to Japan in 2020. Register your interest now.
Hockey Australia media release