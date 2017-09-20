Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia today announces it has renewed its partnership with SportsLink International as the Official Tour Provider until the end of 2020.





SportsLink International has been conducting tours in support of our national teams since 2002 and first sponsored Hockey Australia in 2005.



In addition to their regular supporter tours to events such as the World Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games, SportsLink International is now also offering Masters, Adult and Under-18 players the opportunity to join one of their playing tours around the world, which will also include attending the 2018 World Cups.



Schools and clubs also have the opportunity to travel around the world with SportsLink International or host teams travelling to Australia.



Hockey Australia Chief Executive Matt Favier said: “Hockey Australia and SportsLink International have a long association and we’re delighted to continue our fruitful relationship. We value their long-standing support.”



“The feedback from the hockey community in regards to each tour run by SportsLink International has been nothing short of fantastic, including the latest Rio Olympics tour.”



SportsLink International Managing Director Paul Kelly said: "We are very proud to extend our partnership with Hockey Australia. Hockey was the first sport we worked with and continues to be our major focus.



“We have expanded the opportunities available for hockey fans to support the Hockeyroos, Kookaburras and our other national teams, as well as having the opportunity to play overseas themselves.”

Check out the tour opportunities coming up over the next 12 months listed below. In addition to the upcoming tours, you can WIN A TRIP TO THE WORLD CUP. Simply click on the link and enter your details

UPCOMING TOURS

OCEANIA CUP - Oct 2017

SUPPORTERS TOUR - Weekend packages to Sydney Olympic Park including accom, tickets & social event

INDOOR WORLD CUP TOUR - Jan/Feb 2018

PLAYING TOUR - 14 nts in Vienna, Prague & Berlin. 5 games plus see the Indoor World Cup

SUPPORTERS TOUR - 6 nts in Berlin, grandstand season tickets at Indoor World Cup

GOLD COAST 2018 - April 2018

SUPPORTERS TOUR - 12 nights accommodation, events & tickets

WOMENS WORLD CUP TOUR - Jul/Aug 2018

PLAYING TOUR - 14 nts in Holland, Belgium & England. 5 games plus last week of Hockey World Cup. Escorted by NIKKI HUDSON

SUPPORTERS TOUR - Full tournament or Finals week in London. Accom, reserved seating, social events & more

MENS WORLD CUP TOUR - Dec 2018

PLAYING TOUR - 10 days/ 5 games around India plus last week of Mens World Cup. Escorted by GLENN TURNER

SUPPORTERS TOUR - Full tournament or Finals week in Bhubaneswar. Accom, Accom, reserved seating, social events & more

US COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP TOUR

PLAYING TOUR. Play in one of the key recruiting events in the USA, attended by 100+ college coaches

TOKYO 2020

SUPPORTERS TOUR - The worlds greatest sports event heads to Japan in 2020. Register your interest now.

Hockey Australia media release