Hockey New Zealand is excited to announce a new four year partnership with House of Travel Christchurch as official travel agency.





The agreement will see House of Travel Christchurch take on management of Hockey New Zealand’s domestic and international travel, including national teams the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women.



“It is fantastic to join forces with the iconic Kiwi travel brand. House of Travel is a company with a fantastic reputation and is recognised by Kiwis for creating terrific travel experiences,” said Ian Francis, Hockey New Zealand CEO.



“We welcome House of Travel Christchurch to the hockey family and look forward to a close partnership as they make travel a simple and enjoyable process for Hockey New Zealand and our Vantage Black Sticks.”



Hockey New Zealand joins an elite line-up of sporting teams who are also serviced by the team at House of Travel Christchurch, including Netball New Zealand and the New Zealand Olympic team.



“We are thrilled to have Hockey New Zealand on board. With the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games just around the corner as well as the Hockey World League finals, we are looking forward to assisting these athletes with their travel plans,” David Williams, House of Travel Christchurch managing director commented.



“House of Travel Christchurch is passionate about supporting New Zealand sporting teams to ensure their travel plans are seamless and is one less thing for them to worry about while away from home.”



