



Hockey India announced the India A Women’s team for the Australian Hockey League 2017 (Women) which starts on 28th September 2017.





The team will be Captained by forward Preeti Dubey while Udita will shoulder the responsibility of Vice Captain.



The team consists of goalkeepers Divya Thepe and Bichu Devi Kharibam, while Neelu Dadiya, Ashmita Barla, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam and Salima Tete will be given the defensive duties. Vice-Captain Udita, Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Nilanjali Rai and Mariana Kujur will be vying for the midfield spots in the team. Captain Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Jyoti, Navpreet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan will form the forward line.



It will be the first time that the India A Women’s team will take part in the Australian Hockey League (Women). There will be a total of 10 teams in the tournament divided into two Pools of five teams each which will include defending Champions Queensland, Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, New Zealand Development and India A Team.



Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Tasmania will give the India A team company in Pool B. The India A team will play their opening match of the tournament against Victoria on Friday 29th September 2017.



Australian Hockey League is the country’s premier domestic hockey tournament and consists of top class hockey players from Australia as they represent their home State or Territory.



“Taking part in the Australian Hockey League will certainly benefit our team as they will be playing against some top-class players. The exposure this side will get will do a world of good for them and help us further in identifying the next line of talent and create a larger elite pool,” stated Baljeet Saini, Coach of Junior Women’s Team, who will also be coaching the India A team during AHL.



India A Women's Team:



Goalkeepers

1. Divya Thepe

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam



Defenders

3. Neelu Dadiya

4. Ashmita Barla

5. Priyanka

6. Suman Devi Thoudam

7. Salima Tete



Midfielders

8. Udita (Vice Captain)

9. Ishika Choudhary

10. Mahima Choudhary

11. Gagandeep Kaur

12. Nilanjali Rai

13. Mariana Kujur



Forwards

14. Preeti Dubey (Captain)

15. Sangita Kumari

16. Jyoti

17. Navpreet Kaur

18. Mumtaz Khan



