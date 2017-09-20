s2h team







Indian Oil, Mumbai and South Central Railway, Secundrabad were declared joint winners of the 13th PMC Bank-Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup All India Hockey Tournament.





Incessant heavy showers which lashed the city on Monday forced the organisers, Mumbai Hockey Association Limited and Tournament Director, Mahesh Kumar to take the decision to share the trophy between the two teams and also split the total prize-money of Rs three lakhs.



The astroturf ground at the MHAL-Mahindra stadium was water-logged and with no respite from the rain the Tournament Director, Mahesh Kumar, after holding consultations with MHAL President, Mangha Singh Bakshi and Hon. Gen. Secretary Ram Singh Rathor, took the decision to abandon the match even before the players could take the field.



Indian Oil, had defeated Punjab Police, Jalandhar 4-1 in the first semi-final on Monday to make their third entry into the final of this tournament. They had finished runners-up in 2003 and 2008. Meanwhile, South Central Railway, who had lost to Army XI in the 2014 final, got the better of the same opponent (Army XI, Bengaluru) 3-2 in the second semi finals.



Stick2Hockey.com