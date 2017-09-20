

The Canterbury Cats are missing the strike power of Black Sticks' forward Olivia Merry at the tournament in Wellington. GETTY IMAGES



Defending champions, the Canterbury Cats, have reached the National Hockey League quarterfinals, but coach Andy Innes says the tournament's new format is flawed.





Unlike last year, when competition games were played over a series of weekends prior to deciding the post-section qualifiers, the New Zealand Hockey tournament is staged for a week in Wellington. And regardless of where teams finish in pool play, they all qualify for the sudden-death phase.



Innes didn't agree with the introduction of the new system, as essentially it meant opening results counted for nothing and were seen as just a training run for the finals stages. "It's a cut-throat quarterfinal scenario this year."



With only one loss to Auckland on Tuesday, Innes has been pleased with the young Canterbury side's progress as throughout the week.



Innes' side has a different look to last year's winners, with 50 per cent of the squad making their NHL debuts. Blacks Sticks' strikers Olivia Merry and Kat Tinning were ruled out with injury prior to the tournament.



Despite less experience and injuries woes, Innes was confident his side would put up a good fight in their quarterfinal against North Harbour on Thursday, a side they suffered a 4-2 defeat to three weeks ago.



"We've lifted our game a bit more since then. We are learning a lot this week and for a lot of the girls it's their first NHL. We have half with loads of experience and the other half youth."



Although the side had failed to sink crucial goals and put away opportunities, they had still scraped-out wins against Southern 3-0 and Capital 1-0.



"We've had good defence as we haven't let a lot of goals in, but we have created chances and just haven't been able to put them in the net."



In their loss to Auckland it was a late goal from Black Stick Samantha Harrison which took the match form the Cats' grip. Auckland, who finish top of Pool A with 12 points, now prepare for a cross-over quarter final against the Central Mysticks.



Northland wrapped-up pool play undefeated but had to work hard for a 3-1 shoot-out result over the Central Mysticks after the score was level 2-2 at fulltime. The two competition points were enough to secure Northland a first place finish in Pool B, setting up a quarterfinal against the Southern Storm.



In other results, Midlands edged past North Harbour 1-0 thanks to a second half penalty corner goal scored by Gemma McCaw. The Capital Cyclones overcame the Southern 4-2 to close out the day's play.



The men's quarter finalists will be decided by the close of play Wednesday.



AT A GLANCE:

All matches played at Wellington's National Hockey Stadium.

1:00pm - Northland vs Southern Storm

1:15pm - Canterbury Cats vs North Harbour

3:00pm - Auckland vs Central Mysticks

3:15pm - Midlands vs Capital Cyclones



Stuff