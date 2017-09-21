Pravin Narain





Marist Hockey Club president Peni Sigabalavu, East Gate family member Reginald Gates, vice-president Paul Frazer and sponsor Gary Barnet during the cheque handover at National Hockey Centre in Suva yesterday. Picture: PRAVIN NARAIN.



TWO of the oldest hockey district teams in Fiji, Ba and Levuka, will compete in the 2017 Geotech Drilling International Services-sponsored 2017 Marist Eastgate Memorial Tournament which will be played later this month.





"The tournament will see two old hockey powerhouses back into competition with Levuka coming back after 10 years while Ba returns after six years," tournament director Paul Fraser said.



Fraser said he was looking forward to a successful tournament.



"This year we have a record of 20 teams which is the biggest entry by far and as it draws closer the excitement and chatter from players going to take part in the tournament from around Fiji is overwhelming for the Marist Club and Geotech Drilling directors as the organisers," he said.



"All the national reps will be taking part with their respective clubs and the organisers hope this tournament brings the best out of each player and team. Ventures, Stingers and Marist in both categories are favourites while the teams from the Sugar City of Lautoka, Ba and Levuka will be out to upset the men and women from the capital it should be a weekend of exciting hockey."



Meanwhile, Geotech Drilling International Services had sponsored the tournament with the $13,000



The Fiji Times