



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - With just 26 days until the starting whistle of the women’s Indoor Pan American Cup (IPAC) in Georgetown, Guyana, U.S. Women’s Indoor National Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell has solidified the 12-athlete traveling roster that will compete at this six-day event starting on October 16, 2017. USA is bringing a blend of experience and youth with some athletes who will earn their first international caps including, Allyson Fuller (Ellicott City, Md.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) and goalkeeper Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.). Returning to the international stage, Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.) will suit up again in the red, white and blue as a member of the Indoor USWNT following her retirement from the senior outdoor squad.





“Despite two players out with injuries, and a number of players unavailable through their college and work commitments, the selection has been difficult with a strong squad of players competing for places on the IPAC team,” commented Kentwell. “I have been particularly pleased with the development of many of our younger players through our summer training sessions and some players can feel unlucky to just to miss selection”.



Taking place at The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the seven-team tournament includes Argentina, Barbados, Canada, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and the USA. The Indoor USWNT opens tournament play against Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, October 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by FIH Hero Indoor World Ranked No. 18 Uruguay on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Next up is No. 13 and reigning IPAC champions Argentina on Wednesday, October 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET, Barbados at 12:45 p.m. ET and Guyana at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19. USA will finish round robin play against No. 9 Canada on Friday, October 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The crossover rounds will be held on Saturday, October 21, with the Continental Qualifier winner advancing to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, which will be held in Berlin, Germany in 2018.



Women’s Indoor Pan American Cup Matches:



Monday, October 16 USA vs. TTO 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 17 USA vs. URU 6:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 18 USA vs. ARG 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 19 USA vs. BAR 12:45 p.m. ET

USA vs. GUY 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, October 20 USA vs. CAN 2:30 p.m. ET



Click here for the full women’s Indoor Pan American Cup schedule.



U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Indoor Pan American Cup Team:

Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Kennett Square, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Allyson Fuller (Ellicott City, Md.), Katherine Gerzabek (Springfield, Pa.), Jessica McCarthy (Havertown, Pa.), Anarose McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Maine), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.)



Alternates for the IPAC are Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.) and Samantha Minrath (Louisville, Ky.). Supporting Kentwell in Guyana will be assistant coach Ahmed Elmaghraby, manager Richard Kentwell and athletic trainer Aaron Finer.



As part of the team’s final preparation before heading to Guyana for the IPAC, Australia’s Women’s National Indoor Development Team will be training and playing six matches against the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa.



“These games have come at a good time for our preparation and give us the opportunity to work on various tactics and set piece options, as well as settling to play together as a team,” added Kentwell. “We hope a lot of families will come out and support the Indoor USWNT.”



Indoor USWNT vs. Australia Women’s National Indoor Development Team Schedule:



Saturday, September 30 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1 7:00 p.m. ET

Monday, October 2 8:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8 8:30 a.m. ET



Admission to these matches is free, but all spectators will be asked to take part in a raffle for a chance to win some great prizes donated by Harrow Sports. As the athletes are funding their own way to compete at the IPAC in Guyana, all proceeds will go to help defray the expenses.



The U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team will not be competing at the men’s Indoor Pan American Cup. After careful consideration and taking into account coach and player availability, in October the men’s program will focus on preparation and competing in the Sultan of Johor Cup which will take place in Malaysia. The U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team will take on top level competition against Australia, Great Britain, India, Japan and hosts Malaysia.



USFHA media release