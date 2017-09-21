Liam Hyslop





Capital's Kelsey Smith and Midlands' Gemma McCaw clash on Thursday. ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF



Midlands have snuck past Capital to setup a National Hockey League semifinal against Auckland.





A Gemma McCaw field goal in the fourth minute was enough for the 1-0 win at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington on Thursday.



It was a game which Midlands controlled for long periods, creating a host of good chances to extend their lead, although Capital weren't without the odd good chance down the other end.





Capital's Ruby Logan attempts a pass against Midlands on Thursday. ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF



It resulted in levels of frustration from both camps post-match, with Midlands captain Sam Charlton saying her side would need to remain patient in Friday's semifinal.



"We just need to be careful we don't get too stressed if we're not scoring because we are a team that creates a lot of opportunities. We just need to be patient in the fact that if we don't score it will come."





Midlands' Kim Tanner and Capital's Lydia Velzian battle for possession on Thursday. ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF



Charlton said they were guilty of reducing their intensity after McCaw's early goal.



"I thought our first quarter was really good and we did dominate that, that was our best patch of the match, but we sort of took the foot off the accelerator a bit and gave them a few opportunities.



"Capital have some really fast, skilful players and we struggled with that at times, but we're just looking to try and improve each game so when it comes semifinals and finals we're really humming through that full game."





Frances Davies (Midlands) and Esther Chan (Capital) dive for the ball on Thursday. ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF



After Capital weathered the first-half storm, they came out firing in the second half. They earned a penalty corner within 15 seconds of the restart, before a cross just eluded Felicity Reidy as the third quarter came to a close.



Capital coach Hugh Rosemergy expressed his pride at the way his team fought back from the early setback, but was left to think of what could have been in the second half.



"In the first 15 we lacked a bit of pace, looked about a yard behind, but we addressed that, got back into the game and certainly created opportunities, but we just couldn't convert them.





Capital's Kelsey Smith and Midlands' Frances Davies battle for possession on Thursday. ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF



"They gave themselves every opportunity to win it, but for a dive when it just gets on the end of a stick we could well be going through to the semis."



In the other quarterfinals, Auckland, who won their pool, needed a shoot-out to beat Central, who finished bottom of pool B. Normal play finished 1-1, before Black Stick Samantha Harrison scored the sudden death winner in the shoot-out.



North Harbour got revenge over Canterbury for their defeat in last year's final with a 2-1 win. Stephanie Dickins scored a double, including the winner with two minutes to go.





Gemma McCaw scored Midlands' only goal in their quarterfinal win over Capital on Thursday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



They will meet Northland in their semifinal, after the latter easily saw off winless Southern 7-1.



In the men's quarterfinals, Midlands suffered a similar fate to the Central women, forcing top qualifier Auckland into a shoot-out before losing it in sudden death. They might feel a bit hard done by, with Erik Bouwens' appearing to be tripped by Auckland goalkeeper Devon Manchester, before his sprawling shot crossed the line just after the hooter went. Calls for a retake fell on deaf ears.



It was smoother sailing for the other top qualifier, North Harbour, as they hammered Northland 7-0.



AT A GLANCE



National Hockey League quarterfinals



Women



Northland 7 (Jodie Nichol 3, Brooke Neal 2, Stacey Michelsen, Ella Gunson) Southern 1 (Maddi McLean). HT: 3-0.



North Harbour 2 (Stephanie Dickins 2) Canterbury 1 (Pippa Hayward) . HT: 1-0.



Auckland 1 (Polly Inglis) Central 1 (Emma Rainey). HT: 1-1. Auckland won 3-2 in a shoot-out



Midlands 1 (Gemma McCaw) Capital 0. HT: 1-0.



Men



Auckland 2 (Jared Panchia, Michael Ritchie) Midlands 2 (Matt Rees-Gibbs, Jonty Keaney). HT: 1-2. Auckland won 4-3 in a shoot-out.



North Harbour 7 (Kalyan Jeram 2, Daniel Harris 2, Robbie Capizzi, Kirk Shimmins, Joseph Bartholomew) Northland 0. HT: 6-0.



Stuff