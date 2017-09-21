

North Harbour's Daniel Harris, right, with team-mates Joseph Batholomew and Benji Edwards, was a key man as they topped pool A to book a quarterfinal against Northland. MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT



Two late goals saw Capital men string together successive victories and book a National Hockey League quarterfinal against Canterbury.





Capital were 1-0 down to Southern in the final pool match before the knockout rounds, when their Australian import Oscar Wookey and Dutchman Daan Jongejan struck in quick succession to clinch a 2-1 victory.



It meant Capital, the 2015 champions, finished second behind North Harbour in pool A and will meet Canterbury - who were third in pool B - on Thursday at Wellington's National Hockey Stadium.





Northland players celebrate a goal to Stacey Michelsen on the way to topping pool A, and a quarterfinal against Southern. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



The new format has drawn criticism as the men's and women's eight-team competitions go straight into a knockout quarterfinal format where opponents are matched on seedings. Previously there were more pool matches then teams progressed into semifinals.



North Harbour stamped themselves as the men's team to beat with a third win from three, 5-0 over Midlands. They face Northland - fourth in pool B - in the quarters.



Auckland built a similar three-from-three record, iced by a 4-1 win over Northland thanks to doubles from Joe Crooks and Hamish McGeorge. Auckland face defending champions Midlands in the quarterfinals, after they lost all three matches in pool play and conceded 12 goals.



Central men finished second in pool B after a 2-0 win over Canterbury, sealed by a late goal from Martin Atkinson, and play Southern in the quarters.



In women's pool play which wrapped up on Tuesday, Auckland and Northland were top qualifiers, and face bottom-placed sides Central and Southern respectively in the quarterfinals.



Northland and Southern get quarterfinal day under way at 1pm, followed by defending women's champions Canterbury against North Harbour.



Hosts Capital finished third in their pool and take on Midlands in the last women's quarterfinal.



DAY FIVE RESULTS - MEN



Auckland 4 (Joe Crooks 2, Hamish McGeorge 2) Northland 1 (Josh Down). HT: 2-1.



Central 2 (Hayden Phillips, Martin Atkinson) Canterbury 0. HT: 1-0.



North Harbour 5 (Daniel Harris, Robbie Capizzi, Cory Bennett, Kalyan Jeram, Warren Wild) Midlands 0. HT: 4-0.



Capital 2 (Oscar Wookey, Daan Jongejan) Southern 1 (Kieran O'Connor). HT: 0-0.



THURSDAY QUARTERFINAL DRAW



Women (prefix denotes pool placing): 1-Northland v 4-Southern at 1pm, 2-Canterbury v 3-North Harbour at 1.15pm, 1-Auckland v 4-Central at 3pm, 2-Midlands v 3-Capital at 3.15pm.



Men (prefix denotes pool placing): 1-Auckland v 4-Midlands at 5pm, 1-North Harbour v 4-Northland at 5.15pm, 2-Capital v 3-Canterbury at 7pm, 2-Central v 3-Southern at 7.15pm.



Stuff