

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The men’s quarter final match-ups have been decided after the final day of pool play at the Ford National Hockey League on Wednesday.





North Harbour continued their momentum with an impressive 5-0 performance against Midlands to take their third consecutive win and top spot in Pool A.



Harbour ripped open a four goal buffer at halftime after penalty corner strikes from Daniel Harris and Cory Bennett, along with field goals to Robbie Capizzi and Kalyan Jeram.



Midlands were unable to convert any chances before Warren Wild added his side’s fifth goal from the field 10 minutes from fulltime.



The top placed finish sets North Harbour up for a cross-over quarter final against Northland (4th Pool B) at 5:15pm tomorrow night.



The Capital Cobras held on in a physical encounter with the Southern Dogs to snatch a 2-1 win thanks to fourth quarter goals from Oscar Wookey and Daan Jongejan.



The win cemented second place in the pool for Capital meaning they now face the Canterbury Cavaliers while Southern go up against the Central Mavericks in the quarters.



Auckland closed out the pool phase undefeated thanks to a straightforward 4-1 effort against Northland, giving them a top placed finish in Pool B.



Both sides traded goals in the early stages before Auckland ran away with three unanswered strikes to seal the result, with Joe Crooks and Hamish McGeorge both scoring doubles.



As number one seed, Auckland will go up against defending champions Midlands (4th in Pool A) in the quarter finals at 5pm.



The Central Mavericks mustered a strong performance to down the Canterbury Cavaliers 2-0 and snatch second spot in Pool B.



Central opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Hayden Phillips hit home from a penalty corner deflection and iced the game four minutes from fulltime with a Martin Atkinson field goal.



The Ford National Hockey League quarter finals get underway from 1pm tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington.



MEN’S QUARTER FINALS SCHEDULE



5:00pm - Auckland vs Bayleys Midlands

5:15pm - TigerTurf North Harbour vs printing.com Northland

7:00pm - RICOH Capital Cobras vs Canterbury Cavaliers

7:15pm - Central Mavericks vs Southern Dogs



CLICK HERE for more on the 2017 Ford National Hockey League



FORD NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Wednesday 20th September



MEN’S RESULTS



Auckland beat printing.com Northland 4-1

Auckland: 4 (Joe Crooks 2, Hamish McGeorge 2)

printing.com Northland: 1 (Josh Down)

Halftime: Auckland 2-1



Central Mavericks beat Canterbury Cavaliers 2-0

Central Mavericks: 2 (Hayden Phillips, Martin Atkinson)

Canterbury Cavaliers: 0

Halftime: Central 1-0



TigerTurf North Harbour beat Bayleys Midlands 5-0

TigerTurf North Harbour: 5 (Daniel Harris, Robbie Capizzi, Cory Bennett, Kalyan Jeram, Warren Wild)

Bayleys Midlands: 0

Halftime: North Harbour 4-0



RICOH Capital Cobras beat Southern Dogs 2-1

RICOH Capital Cobras: 2 (Oscar Wookey, Daan Jongejan)

Southern Dogs: 1 (Kieran O’Connor)

Halftime: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release