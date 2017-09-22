



Each week, USA Field Hockey highlights some of the top college games in Division I, II and III.





FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22







DI: No. 11 Wake Forest vs No. 15 Louisville | 6 p.m. ET

Wake Forest may have a 4-3 overall record, but in recent weeks the Demon Deacons have proved to be a force to be reckoned with on the field. Over the last two weekends, Wake defeated No. 7 North Carolina and then went on to take down No. 6 Syracuse in an overtime thriller, delivering Syracuse their first loss of the 2017 season. The Demon Deacons will look to knock off another top opponent when they take on Louisville this Friday. The Cardinals suffered a disappointing loss to No. 14 Northwestern this past Tuesday, moving them to 4-4 overall after losing their last three games. Louisville was unable to score in all three losses but they will look to focus on generating more attack and finishing against Wake Forrest on Friday.



DII: Mercy vs Lindenwood | 6 p.m. ET

Mercy is 2-5 overall after going 1-1 this past weekend where they defeated Molloy 2-0 on Saturday but then suffered a 6-1 setback to league foe Limestone on Sunday. Even when Mercy was down 6-0 to Limestone, they kept fighting and scored with 22 seconds left in regulation. They will try to use that fight on the quest for their first conference win against Lindenwood this Friday night, as they are 0-4 in conference play this season. Lindenwood is undefeated with a 3-0 overall and 2-0 conference record. The Lions defeated Bellarmine 3-2 last Saturday, as they dominated on attack, outshooting Bellarmine 19-3, including a 12-3 edge in shots on goal.



DIII: University of New England vs Western New England | 5 p.m. ET

University of New England will look to get its third Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) win when they take on Western New England this Friday. UNE is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play this season, as they are coming off a disappointing 1-2 overtime loss to CCC foe Endicott. The Gulls leveled the contest with just over three minutes left in regulation to force it into overtime. After 58 minutes of scoreless play, UNE was unable to prevent Endicott from scoring. UNE will look to get back on track with a win over Western New England, who are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play this season. This is a big game for WNE who needs a victory if they want to improve to 2-1 in the conference. WNE is coming off a big 4-0 victory over conference for Nichols this past Tuesday.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23







DI: No. 16 Harvard vs Yale | 1 p.m. ET

No. 16 Harvard will open Ivy League play against Yale this Saturday. Harvard is coming off back-to-back wins this past weekend and improved to 4-2 overall this season. On Friday, they defeated Northeastern 7-3 and quickly turned around to defeated New Hampshire 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. Harvard snapped an eight-game losing streak to New Hampshire dating back to 2007. Yale will be looking for a big win over Harvard to get back on track after their 4-0 loss to Michigan State last Sunday. The loss helped Yale understand what they are capable of and where they need to improve. Make sure to watch this game and find out which team will win its first Ivy League game of the season.



DI: No. 6 Syracuse vs No. 7 North Carolina | 2 p.m. ET

The match-up between these top ranked teams will be the game to watch in Division I field hockey this weekend. Since Syracuse moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), these two teams have been known to face off multiple times in a single season. This will be a key ACC battle because both teams are currently 1-1 in conference play. No. 6 Syracuse received its first loss of the 2017 season last Saturday when they dropped the match 2-1 to ACC opponent Wake Forest. Expect the Orange to come fired up after losing their undefeated record. No. 7 North Carolina is coming off four straight wins including two wins over ranked opponents, Boston College and James Madison, this past weekend. The Tar Heels defeated No. 8 Boston College in a thrilling overtime winner 2-1 last Saturday. Tune into see which team moves up in ACC Conference play.







DII: No. 8 Pace vs Saint Anselm | 1 p.m. ET

The match-up between these two undefeated teams will be the game to watch in Division II field hockey this weekend. For the first time in program history, Pace University has earned a ranking in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Coaches Poll, with their 5-0 overall record on the season. Last weekend, Pace had two big wins over Mercy and Merrimack. Throughout their five victories, they have only let in three goals and the Blue and Gold will aim to have another strong defensive performance when they take on Saint Anselm this Saturday. Saint Anselm is also 5-0 overall and have only let in four goals this season. The Hawks are coming off a big offensive performance where they defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 8-1 last Sunday. Make sure to watch this game and expect it to be a very close hard fought battle until the very end.



DIII: No. 3 TCNJ vs No. 4 Salisbury | 6 p.m. ET

The match-up between TCNJ and Salisbury will be a top five showdown this Saturday. Third ranked TCNJ improved to 4-1 overall with their only loss of the season being against No. 1 Messiah College. TCNJ triumphed over then undefeated Gwynedd Mercy University 1-0 this past Tuesday, and so far this season the Lions have faced four previously unbeaten teams. They hope their strength of schedule will help prepare them to defeated more top ranked opponents this season. Fourth ranked Salisbury is 4-1 overall with their only loss also being against No. 1 Messiah earlier this season. Salisbury is coming off two back-to-back shutout victories against Washington College and Cabrini. They will look to have another strong defensive performance against TCNJ so expect the match between these top ranked teams to be exciting and evenly matched in skill.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24







DI: No. 1 Connecticut vs No. 5 Delaware | 12 p.m. ET

Connecticut remains on top of the NFHCA Coaches Poll at the number one spot. The Huskies are the last undefeated team remaining in Division I as they are 7-0 overall, with six of those seven wins being against opponents ranked in the top 20. Over those seven games, they have scored 34 goals and only let in five. The Huskies will look to continue their scoring dominance when they take on defending National Champions, Delaware, this Sunday. The Blue Hens are the first team ranked in the top five to take on undefeated Connecticut this season. Delaware is 6-1 with their only loss being against No. 15 Louisville. Since the loss, they have won the last five games and are coming off a huge win over No. 3 Penn State this past Sunday. Tune into see if Connecticut will remain undefeated or if Delaware can hand the Huskies their first loss of the season.



DI: No. 10 Maryland vs No. 14 Northwestern | 1 p.m. ET

No. 10 Maryland fell just short against No. 17 Princeton this past Tuesday as they were outshot 14-12 and had five penalty corners to three for the Tigers. Maryland was proud of their second half effort but will be looking to put together a full 70 minute game against No. 14 Northwestern on Sunday. After the loss, the Terrapins are now 5-3 on the season. No. 14 Northwestern is 6-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. After suffering back-to-back losses a few weeks back, Northwestern bounced back to win its last four games. On Tuesday, the Wildcats had a huge win over top ranked Louisville. Will Northwestern continue is winning streak or will Maryland be able to bounce back?







DII: Bellarmine vs Queens (NC) | 12 p.m. ET

Bellarmine is 1-5 overall this season and 0-3 in conference play. After starting 2017 off with a win, they have lost their last five games. Last Saturday, they suffered a 3-2 loss to Lindenwood. Bellarmine fought back to close the goal deficit in the second half but were unable to get the victory. Queens is 1-4 overall after going 1-1 this past weekend where they defeated Belmont Abbey 5-0 on Saturday but then fell to Newberry College 2-0 on Sunday. Although Queens outshot Newberry 12-9 they were unable to score. This will be a great game to watch between two very hard working teams.



DIII: No. 19 Kean vs Bridgewater | 1 p.m. ET

Kean picked up their sixth shutout of the season after defeating St. Josephs’ College of Maine 6-0 last Sunday. The Cougars dominated on offense leading 27-2 in shots and 18-1 on penalty corners. With the victory, they improved to 8-0 overall this season and will look to keep their winning streak going when they take on Bridgewater this Sunday. Bridgewater is coming off three straight losses including their most recent to conference foe Roanoke this past Tuesday. Despite the 11-8 shot advantage and 8-2 corner advantage, Bridgewater lost 1-0 to Roanoke. Bridgewater will look to get on the scoring bored early against Kean. Will Kean get its seventh shutout of the season or will Bridgewater be able to put some goals on the scoreboard?



* DI Rankings are based off NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll (Posted September 19, 2017)

** DII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division II Coaches Poll (Posted September 19, 2017)

*** DIII Rankings are based off NFHCA Division III Coaches Poll (Posted September 19, 2017)



USFHA media release