Ben Somerford







The Australian Men’s Masters Hockey Championships get underway in Hobart on Friday 22 September running through to Saturday 7 October.





The tournament brings together teams from all states across a variety of divisions.



This year's tournament at Tasmania Hockey Centre will be the largest in history with 85 teams competing in nine age groups.



This annual event, which is one the largest on the Australian sporting calendar, is testament to the strength of Masters Hockey in Australia.



Hockey Australia media release