Nigel Simon



Chad Jose Pedro scored the lone penalty-stroke shoot-out attempt as Notre Dame lifted the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Men’s Trinity Division title after a 3-3 regulation time battle with Shape at the Woodbrook Youth Centre, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on Sunday.





Shape looked set for an unlikely triumph when it stormed into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Nick Pascall in the tenth and Sheldon De Lisle, five minutes later.



However, within three minutes of the re-start of the 30-minutes encounter, the Dames were back on level terms thanks to Pedro and Nigel Noel with strikes in the 17th and 18th minutes respectively.



Noel then fired his second of the match with a minute left in regulation time to hand what many thought was the match winner for the Dames, but with the last play of the match, Pascall also netted his second to earn Shape a 3-3 full-time draw to send the match to penalties, where Pedro proved the hero.



Results



Sunday



Final



Notre Dame 3 (Nigel Noel 18th, 29th, Chad Jose Pedro 17th) vs Shape 3 (Nick Pascall 10th, 30th, Sheldon De Lisle 15th) - Notre Dame won 1-0 on penalty-stroke shoot-out



Third place



QPCC 6 (Matthew Tang Nian 12th, 19th, 21st, Brandon Clarke 6th, 29th, Edrich Francois 22nd) vs Malvern 3 (Aidan Marcano 14th, 27th, 28th)



Saturday



Semifinals



Shape 6 (Nick Pascall 7th, 12th, Sheldon De Lisle 8th, 24th, 26th, John Hernandez 13th) vs Malvern 4 (Damian Gordon 6th, Sheldon Phillip 11th, Korry Barnett 43rd, Aidan Marcano 29th)



QPCC 4 ( Rob Wyatt 18th, 20th, 29th, Brandon Clarke 19th) vs Notre Dame 4 (Nicholas Baldeosingh 2nd, 9th, Danil Trancoso 13th, Nicholas Whiteman 13th) - Notre Dame won 2-1 in penalty-stroke shoot-out



Round-Robin



Group A



Shape 3 (Caleb Guissepi 13th, Nick Pascall 21st, Sheldon De Lisle 22nd) vs Carib 0



Notre Dame 3 (Lorenzo Lodai 4th, 14th, Dillon Tam Wing 5th) vs Fatima 2 (Roshane Hamilton 10th, 30th)



Notre Dame 1 (Dillon Tam Wing 2nd) vs Carib 1 (Jael St Louis 25th)



Shape 2 (Caleb Guissepi 15th, Ethan Reynos 28th) vs Fatima 0



Carib 4 (Jael St Louis 7th, 16th, 21st, 30th) vs Fatima 2 (Justin Chee Ping 25th, Mario Mohammed 27th)



Notre Dame 1 (Danil Trancoso 8th) vs Shape 1 (Sheldon De Lisle 15th)



Group B



Malvern 6 (Tyler Hyndman 11th, 20th, 28th, Idi Akii-Bua 10th, Sheldon Phillip 12th, Tyrese Benjamin 29th) vs Petrotrin 4 (Ackeem Benjamin 19th, De Vante Stewart 21st, Isaiah Wyle 24th, Michael Stewart 28th)



QPCC 6 (Mahinder Mali 6th, 26th, Roby Wyatt 3rd, Matthew Tang Nian 11th, Brandon Clarke 14th, Ryan Daniel 30th) vs Police 1 (Fernando Beatrice 14th)



Malvern 6 (Aidan Marcano 9th, 12th, 15th, Tyler Hyndman 5th, Shawn Alexander 18th, Damian Gordon 30th) vs Police 0



QPCC 16 (Brandon Clarke 2nd, 4th, 14th, 29th, Roby Wyatt 19th, 27th, 29th, 30th, Cade Lue Sue 5th, 29th, Mahinder Mali 13th, 28th, Brandon Clarke 14th, Richard Thomas 9th, Azad Ali 16th, Jarryon Paul 26th) vs Petrotrin 0



Police 2 (Jameel Collins 23rd, Sheldon Carmichael 28th) vs Petrotrin 1 (Isaiah Wyle 20th)



Malvern 2 (Aidan Marcano 12th, 29th) vs QPCC 2 (Rob Wyatt 12th, Brandon Clarke 28th



The Trinidad Guardian