



Xavier Reckinger’s Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles made it two wins from two on Thursday evening when they ran up a comfortable 5-0 win over Pingouin.





The match was brought forward due to Racing’s involvement in the EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona on October 7 and 8 where they will play in a group with Poland’s WKS Grunwald Poznan and Ireland’s Banbridge.



Against Pingouin, new arrival Willy Garcia netted twice while Cédric Charlier, Tom Boon (from a corner) and Tommy Willems all scored.



It added to their 3-0 win over Leuven last Sunday with Garcia also on the mark against his former club. Goalkeeper Jeremy Gucassoff had to be on good form with a number of strong corner saves to keep his sheet clean before Racing, without Jérôme Truyens, doubled the lead through Boon before Willems applied a decisive third goal.



Racing will play their third game of the opening week of the season on Sunday when they take on Leopold on Sunday at 3pm



Elsewhere in week one, Dragons were 5-1 winners on day one against Pingouin in spite of the absence of Florent van Aubel to injury. Jeffrey Thys (2), Victor Wegnez, Gregory Stockbroekx and Henri Raes were all scorers on the day.



Herakles started with a good 4-2 win away to Daring. Goals from Louis Hottlet and Nico de Kerpel built a 2-0 lead before Stephen Jenness got one back. Jérôme Legrand and Anthony Van Stratum put Herakles out of sight before Dominic Uher’s late corner.



Euro Hockey League media release