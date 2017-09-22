

Photo by Mark Pugh



The European Hockey Federation (EHF) has awarded Edinburgh University the rights to host EuroHockey Club Challenge I (Women) 2018. The tournament will be held at Peffermill in Edinburgh from 18-21 May 2018.





It is the latest in a series of top-class international tournaments to be hosted in Scotland, and will see some of the top women’s club teams in Europe come to Edinburgh to compete.



Edinburgh University and Milne Craig Clydesdale Western will represent Scotland in the tournament, and have the great opportunity to compete at this level on home turf.



Pool A will feature Edinburgh University, Swansea City (Wal), HC Metrostroy (Rus), and HC Rottweiss Wettingen (SUI).



Pool B has CUS Pisa (ITA), Gintra Strekte Uni HC (LTU), Braxgata HC (Bel), and Clydesdale Western HC.



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said: “We’re delighted that another tremendous hockey event is coming to Scotland and would like to congratulate Edinburgh University on their successful bid. It’s great news for Scotland, Edinburgh, and for hockey across the country.



“Scotland has become a home for hockey and it’s fantastic to have more top-class European hockey on home soil. We look forward to what will be another exciting tournament in Scotland, and a great showcase for the sport.”



Director of Sport at University of Edinburgh Jim Aitken MBE: “We are thrilled to be chosen to host this event and offer our international standard facilities to this prestigious competition. We will be joined by top teams and this is a fantastic accolade and opportunity for our EUWHC team and will no doubt be a lasting memory of their student experience.”



Director of Hockey at Edinburgh Eugene Connelly: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the world-class hockey we are capable of and bring international hockey to Edinburgh.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release