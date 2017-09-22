

Monkstown’s Sinead Loughran will be a key figure for her club this season. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Monkstown will host the women’s EuroHockey Trophy next May 18-21, 2018 in Rathdown following the release of the venues for the club champions events today.





As runners-up in the EY Champions Trophy to UCD last term, they took the second European spot on offer, earning them a place in the Trophy competition.



It will be the first time Monkstown will host a European club competition though Hermes – who they amalgamated with last summer – did host in 2005.



It will be the fourth time Dublin has hosted this level of competition on the women’s side with Railway hosting in 2011 and Pegasus in 2012.



“This will be a great opportunity for our young players, supporters and the general hockey public to be involved in and watch top class European club hockey,” Monkstown President Trevor Watkins said of the announcement.



“We look forward to welcoming the European Hockey Federation and the participating teams to the Merrion Fleet Arena next May.”



They will play in a group with Russia’s CSP Krylatskoye, Spain’s Junior FC and France’s Lille. In the other group, England’s Holcombe, Belarus’s GHC Ritm Grodno, Ukraine’s MSC Sumchanka and the Czech Republic’s Slavia Prague.



The venue and participants for the premier women’s event the EuroHockey Club Cup which takes place on the same weekend – which UCD qualified for as national champions – will be announced following the EHF Executive Board meeting at the end of September.



EuroHockey Club Trophy, Women – Dublin (IRL) – 18-21 May 2018

Pool A: Holcombe (ENG), GHC Ritm Grodno (BLR), MSC Sumchanka (UKR), SK Slavia Prague (CZE)

Pool B: CSP Krylatskoye (RUS), Junior FC (ESP), Monkstown (IRL), Lille MHC (FRA)



