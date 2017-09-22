



KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he would support the Pakistan Hockey Federation to restore lost glories if it starts training camps in rural areas of the province.





This he said while discussing promotion of hockey with Brig (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President Pakistan Hockey Federation and Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation, who called on him here at the CM House on Thursday.



On the occasion, Sports Minister Sardar Mohammad Bux Maher was also present.



He said that the Sindh Sports Department has developed hockey stadiums at Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Dadu and Sukkur.



He added that blue turf have also been laid in those stadiums.



The president Hockey Federation told the chief minister a young boy of Dadu, Khizar Hayat has emerged best player.



"We are inducting him in national team but before his induction he is being sent to Australian for training," he said.



The chief minister said that five stadiums are being developed in the city but the stadium in South Distt is one of the best stadium with blue turf. "you can start training camps there," he said.



Sports Minister Mohammad Bux Maher suggested that a hostel for under training players could also be built at Clifton stadium. The chief minister gave him go ahead.



The chief minister also said that he would support Hockey Federation to rehabilitate Hockey Club and stadium.



"Just I want to restore sports activities, particularly Hockey in Sindh," he said.



The Hockey Federation chief said that they would start their training camps in rural areas of Sindh.



Sports minister Mr Maher suggest to make the Hockey commercial as cricket has been made. "I would suggest you to work with Hockey Federation and make our youngesters Hockey players," he asked him.



They agreed to work together for promotion of Hockey.



The News International