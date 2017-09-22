Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

11 internationals expected for hockey tourney

Published on Friday, 22 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 56
By Nabil Tahir

KARACHI: An ensemble of eleven international players from Australia and Argentina are expected in Karachi on October 3 for the Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament, which will kick off at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium a day later.



The Australian players include Maxwell James Hughes, Joshua Blaise Mackellar, Josling Simon Kenneth, David Arthur, Zachary Edward, Bruton Berkeley, Fleming Mathew and Holman Nicholas James, while Marques Gonzalo Martin, Mareiro Vereia Joaquin, Juan Ignacio and Basso Emiliano form the Argentinean contingent.

Per Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Pakistan Rangers has assured the federation that it will make security arrangements for the players.

The Express Tribune

