Liam Hyslop





Northland celebrate their win over North Harbour in the NHL semifinal on Friday. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



The "battlers" of the National Hockey League women's competition have made it to the decider after a stunning semifinal win.





Northland, who haven't won the K Cup in this millenium, beat North Harbour 3-2 on Friday night, scoring two goals in the final four minutes to secure the victory.



Harbour scored early in the fourth quarter from a Stephanie Dickins drag-flick, but that was answered by Black Sticks penalty-corner specialist Brooke Neal with 3.23 left in the final quarter.



Fellow Black Stick Ella Gunson scored the winner with 91 seconds remaining, producing a looping reverse shot which somehow made its way in.



Neal said they never gave up hope of getting back in the match, despite not having scored since Jodie Nichol's effort in the opening two minutes.



"The last quarter we just put it all on the line. Northland, we're all about stepping up and having a bit of mongrel in you.



"It's not always pretty - we call ourselves the battlers - but we made it happen. We worked as a team today and really put our heart into that one, so we're excited for the final."



After the third goal went it, Neal said it was just a matter of holding on.



"Once we scored we put defenders on to make sure we were just closing it off at the end there. It was also a bit of just getting skinned knees and rolling our sleeves up and just fighting till the end."



As for Gunson's goal, Neal said she was as perplexed as many of the spectators to see it go in.



"I don't even know how she did that. I don't think she does either. She's amazing and we really need our players stepping up like that when it matters."



The pair were instrumental in Northland's win, as was fellow Black Stick Stacey Michelsen.



For North Harbour, British import Steph Elliott played well in both defence and midfield, while Erin Goad was part of a lot of their best play.



Harbour coach Sam Bartholomew was understandably gutted after the game, having watched his team squander a number of chances through the middles stages of the match.



"Sport is cruel sometimes. You've got to give credit to Northland, they fought to the end and put their chances away.



"It's very disappointing, but our girls still need to keep their heads up. They put out there a good performance."



Midlands play Auckland in the late semifinal.



AT A GLANCE



National Hockey League semifinals



Women



Northland 3 (Brooke Neal, Ella Gunson, Jodie Nichol) North Harbour 2 (Stephanie Dickins, Kirsten Pearce). HT: 1-1.



5-8 classification



Canterbury 7 (Rachel McCann 4, Margot Willis 3) Southern 1 (Tessa Jopp). HT: 5-1.

Capital 1 (Esther Chan) Central 1 (Clodagh McCullough ). HT: 0-1. Central won shoot-out 3-1.



Men



Semifinals (Saturday)



Auckland v Capital 12.30pm

North Harbour v Southern 2.30pm



