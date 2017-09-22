

Photo: Dave Lintott, BWMedia



The Ford National Hockey League charges on toward the business end of the week with all semi finals matches now locked in.





Thursday was quarter finals day for men’s and women’s teams in a first for the tournament under the new cross-over knockout format.



In the women’s competition, Northland progressed to the semi finals thanks to an emphatic 7-1 win over the Southern Storm.



Northland led 3-0 at halftime and added another four goals in the second half with Jodie Nichol scooping a hat-trick and Brooke Neal picking up a double while Stacey Michelsen and Ella Gunson also scored.



Northland go on to meet North Harbour, who scored inside the final two minutes to take away a 2-1 result against the Canterbury Cats in a rematch of last year’s K Cup final.



With the score locked up at 1-1 for most of the second half, Stephanie Dickins snatched a result for Harbour through a penalty corner strike with just 1:32 remaining on the clock.



Midlands moved forward after edging hosts Capital 1-0 thanks to a fourth minute field goal from Gemma McCaw.



Neither side was able to trouble the scorers throughout the rest of the game, setting Midlands up for a showdown with Auckland who outed the Central Mysticks 3-2 in a shoot-out.



It was a frenetic first quarter which saw Polly Inglis open the scoring in the sixth minute for Auckland before Emma Rainey responded just a minute later for Central from a penalty corner.



In men’s results, North Harbour stormed into the semi finals with a 7-0 performance against Northland.



Kalyan Jeram and Daniel Harris both scored twice while Robbie Capizzi, Kirk Shimmins and Joe Bartholomew also found the back of the net.



The result set Harbour up for a semi final clash against the Southern Dogs who scored in the final two minutes to snatch a 3-2 win over the Central Mavericks.



Central took a 2-1 lead into halftime after goals from Dylan Thomas and Mac Wilcox, but Southern powered home in the second half with Lachie Davidson netting in the 42nd minute and Kieran O’Connor providing the game winner just two minutes from fulltime.



Auckland overcame Midlands 4-3 in a shoot-out after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time to make it through into the next round.



Midlands carried a 2-1 advantage into halftime after goals from Matt Rees-Gibbs and Jonty Keaney, before Auckland equalised midway through the quarter through Michael Ritchie.



Auckland will play hosts the Capital Cobras in the semis, who came back from a goal down to edge past the Canterbury Cavaliers 2-1.



The Cavaliers opened the scoring through a Sam Lane field goal before the Cobras powered back with two unanswered goals from Oscar Wookey and Daan Jongejan.



Women’s teams will play out their semi finals and classification matches from 1pm tomorrow before the men take to the turf from 10:15am on Saturday.



WOMEN’S SEMI FINALS – FRIDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER



5:00pm - TigerTurf North Harbour vs Mark Cromie Holden Northland

7:00pm - Bayleys Midlands vs Auckland



MEN’S SEMI FINALS – SATURDAY 23rd SEPTEMBER



12:30pm - RICOH Capital Cobras vs Auckland

2:30pm - Southern Dogs vs TigerTurf North Harbour



WOMEN’S QUARTER FINALS RESULTS



Mark Cromie Holden beat Southern Storm 7-1

Mark Cromie Holden Northland: 7 (Jodie Nichol 3, Brooke Neal 2, Stacey Michelsen, Ella Gunson)

Southern Storm: 1 (Maddi McLean)

Halftime: Northland 3-0



TigerTurf North Harbour beat Canterbury Cats 2-1

TigerTurf North Harbour: 2 (Stephanie Dickins 2)

Canterbury Cats: 1 (Pippa Hayward)

Halftime: North Harbour 1-0



Auckland beat Central Mysticks 3-2 in shoot-out (1-1 at fulltime)

Auckland: 1 (Polly Inglis)

Central Mysticks: 1 (Emma Rainey)

Halftime: 1-1



Bayleys Midlands beat RICOH Capital 1-0

Bayleys Midlands: 1 (Gemma McCaw)

RICOH Capital: 0

Halftime: Midlands 1-0



MEN’S QUARTER FINALS RESULTS



Auckland beat Bayleys Midlands 4-3 in shoot-out (2-2 at fulltime)

Auckland: 2 (Jared Panchia, Michael Ritchie)

Bayleys Midlands: 2 (Matt Rees-Gibbs, Jonty Keaney)

Halftime: Midlands 2-1



TigerTurf North Harbour beat printing.com Northland 7-0

TigerTurf North Harbour: 7 (Kalyan Jeram 2, Daniel Harris 2, Robbie Capizzi, Kirk Shimmins, Joe Bartholomew)

printing.com Northland: 0

Halftime: North Harbour 6-0



RICOH Capital Cobras beat Canterbury Cavaliers 2-1

RICOH Capital Cobras: 2 (Oscar Wookey, Daan Jongejan)

Canterbury Cavaliers: 1 (Sam Lane)

Halftime: 1-1



Southern Dogs beat Central Mavericks 3-2

Southern Dogs: 3 (Nick Ross, Lachie Davidson, Kieran O’Connor)

Central Mavericks: 2 (Dylan Thomas, Mac Wilcox)

Halftime: Central 2-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release