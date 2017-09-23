Penn State Athletics





Moira Putsch scored the deciding goal in Friday night's Big Ten battle.



UNIVERSTIY PARK, Pa. – Penn State held on for a 4-3 win vs. No. 14 Northwestern Friday at Field Hockey Complex after scoring the game-winning goal in the 69th-minute to move to 8-1 on the year.





The Nittany Lions (8-1, 2-0) scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation off the stick of Moira Putsch, who tapped in a shot from Kaite Dembrowski on the penalty corner.



“We know Northwestern never gives up...they're very competitive and they're so well coached that they keep coming back,” PSU head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said.



“We kept the goals for the game very simple. Possession, keep it simple.Individual defense, you have to stay on the play, stay on the ball. And the third goal was to finish in the circle, and again we had so many chances in the circle in the first half it was a lot like our Delaware game where the ball was right in front of the goal and we just couldn't knock it in. I think with us sometimes we get over anxious around the cage and I think we got overanxious on defense, I think we got overanxious in both instances on the field today. I really thought they had good energy, we had a good week of practice and got our legs back under us and hopefully, we'll be ready for Sunday,” Morett-Curtiss added.



Up until that point, each team had scored three goals apiece with the Penn State goals coming from Shay Cannon in the fifth minute, Putsch in the 38th minute and Aurelia Meijer in the 46th minute. All four scores came on penalty corners.



The 1-1 tie at halftime turned into a scoring game, tied at 3-3 with a minute on the clock before Putsch scored on the aforementioned game-winning goal.



The three goals scored by No. 14 Northwestern (6-4, 1-1) is the most the Nittany Lions have surrendered to an opponent in 2017 entering the game averaging a NCAA eight-best 0.88 goals per game through eight contests.



Penn State will be back in action Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. ET when it hosts No. 9 Michigan in the annual Pink Game at Field Hockey Complex.



