

Surbiton women



Slough v Buckingham



After being relegated in 2016, Buckingham sealed promotion back to the Investec Women’s Hockey League with a dramatic 4-3 play-off win over Wimbledon in April. They ended last season in fine form – only losing one of their previous 17 league games – and travel to Slough hoping to extend that record.





In contrast, 2016/17 was tough for the hosts as they finished in eighth, just above the relegation spots, recording three wins and scoring 17 goals from their 18 league matches. This time round they will be determined to improve on that and fight for places higher up the table.



Clifton v Leicester



A single point separated Leicester and Clifton Robinsons last season as both agonisingly missed out on a top four spot, with the former finishing in fifth and the latter one place below.



Clifton did boast the third best attack in the league though, scoring 42 goals and boasting seven players who found the net on three or more occasions. But they come up against a resolute Leicester defence who conceded a miserly 24 goals last time out, a stat only bettered by Surbiton and East Grinstead. Expect a tight encounter between these well matched outfits.



Canterbury v Surbiton



Last season’s champions Surbiton begin their title defence at Polo Farm as they take on a Canterbury side looking to improve on their seventh-placed finish from 2016/17.



The Kent-based side completed two major signings over the summer, bringing in Rio 2016 star Susannah Townsend – although she is currently undergoing rehab on an ankle injury - and naming two-time Olympic champion and former Australia midfielder Kate Starre as their head coach.



Meanwhile Surbiton once again boast a strong squad full of international experience and will be hoping to make a winning start as they bid to claim their fifth consecutive title.



East Grinstead v Holcombe



East Grinstead begin this season as they ended the last, having faced Holcombe in the Investec Women’s Hockey semi-finals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in April.



This weekend’s away side triumphed 2-1 on that occasion but the honours were shared between the teams in the regular season as they won one game apiece against each other.



While East Grinstead will be looking to exact revenge on their home turf, Holcombe will be happy to start their campaign on the road having lost just once away from home in 2016/17 and it promises to be an enthralling encounter.



UOB v Bowdon



Bowdon bravely avoided relegation in April’s play-offs with two strong performances and will now try and use momentum to start this campaign in winning fashion. However they come up against a confident University of Birmingham side looking to finish in the top four once again, having reached the semi-finals in each of the last two seasons.



The visitors only won one league game last year but they will be boosted by the fact that it came against the students thanks to goals from Amelia Andrew and Vanessa Hawkins and they will be hoping to repeat the feat this time round.



England Hockey Board Media release