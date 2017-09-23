

Surbiton men



Beeston v Wimbledon



Beeston have worked hard over the summer, bringing in a number of new faces and announcing them in style across social media. Two of those signings are England and Great Britain’s Sam Ward and Adam Dixon and they will certainly help The Bees try to fulfil their promise of a ‘Rock and Roll Season’.





Their opening test could not be tougher though as they welcome Wimbledon – last year’s table toppers and EuroHockey semi-finalists – to Nottingham. This promises to be a cracking opener between two sides eager to get up and running and set the early pace in the league.



Hampstead & Westminster v Brooklands



Brooklands performed something of a great escape last season as they won their final two games against Loughborough and Canterbury to secure top flight status for a fourth straight season.



Conversely Hampstead had a strong campaign, recording their first ever top-four finish, and will be striving to repeat or better the feat this time round.



Last year’s corresponding fixture at the Paddington Recreation Ground was full of drama as a late strike from Rupert Shipperley secured the win for the hosts. With both sides looking to improve on last season, expect more of the same this weekend.



Sevenoaks v Reading



David Smith’s last minute strike at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in April secured his Sevenoaks side promotion to the top tier for the first time.



They overcame an attacking Durham University side that day and will begin this campaign with a home tie against a Reading outfit looking to improve on last season’s seventh-placed finish.



The visitors have pulled off some eye-catching signings over the summer, bringing in Great Britain internationals Liam Sanford – who impressed on England duty over the summer – and Dan Kyriakides, while Tom Carson will also make a long-awaited return from injury.



Canterbury v Surbiton



Surbiton claimed their first league title in April as they pulled off a fairytale-like comeback to overcome previous champions Wimbledon on penalties in the final.



Following on from that, they have brought in Great Britain and England internationals Luke Taylor and James Gall to bolster their squad and prove that success was anything but a fluke.



League Finals Weekend was also a happy one for Canterbury as they avoided relegation for a third consecutive season, having finished ninth each time. The Kent-based outfit will now be looking to start this season as they finished the last; on the front foot.



East Grinstead v Holcombe



Holcombe suffered heartbreak during April’s League Finals Weekend, just missing out on the final, but will look to bounce back in style by beating East Grinstead in their season opener.



Two-time champions East Grinstead have found themselves in the midfield over the last two seasons and will be keen to start this campaign in the best possible fashion as they strive to return to the play-offs.



The honours were split between the teams last year as both won one game apiece against each other, with Sussex side strolling to a 4-1 victory on their home turf back in March.



