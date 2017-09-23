Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Injured Ogilvie Hopeful Of NSW Success

Published on Saturday, 23 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 44
Ben Somerford



New South Wales midfielder Flynn Ogilvie was named the 2016 Australian Hockey League (AHL) Player of the Tournament but will miss this year’s edition due to a hamstring injury.



The Wollongong talent, who turned 24 last week, scored two goals and played a leading role in midfield for the Waratahs as they finished third in the 2016 AHL.

However, the emerging Kookaburras star injured his hamstring badly at the Azlan Shah Cup in May and has been sidelined ever since, ruling him out of the AHL which commences in Perth on Thursday 28 September.

“It would be good to play again as I always love playing for New South Wales and my home state,” Ogilvie said.

“It’s a fun tournament. It’s always good because to test yourself against the best in Australia and this year looks like all states have very strong teams.

“It’s good for young kids too, who don’t know where they are to play against guys they don’t normally get the opportunity to play against very often.”

Ogilvie’s Waratahs haven’t won the AHL Men’s Division since 2005, despite strong national representation.

NSW haven’t played in the gold medal match since 2011 but narrowly missed out last year on penalties to Western Australia.

Ogilvie said the Waratahs could contend for the title this year.

“I definitely think so this year,” he said.

“I don’t know the numbers, but we’ve got plenty of Kookaburras, former Kookaburras and Junior National Team players, so we’ve got the team.”

Ogilvie’s own road to recovery has been long after four and a half months on the sidelines.

He said he hopes he is on the home stretch now, having commenced running last week.

Hockey Australia media release

