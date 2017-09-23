



The South African Men’s Hockey side will be heading to Egypt to attempt to win the African Cup of Nations for the 8th consecutive time and defend the title that they won in a heated encounter in Johannesburg in 2015. The tournament will decide who Africa’s representative will be at the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup in India.





About a month ago the 32 man squad was announced by SA Hockey and today it gives us great pleasure in announcing the final 18 man squad for the African Cup of Nations. In goals veteran, Rassie Pieterse is joined by outstanding young talent Siya Nolutshungu.



Amongst the defenders, Tyson Dlungwana and Gareth Heyns join in having missed out on the FIH Hockey World League and are joined by the supreme trio of Jethro Eustice, Dan Bell and Rhett Halkett.



The middle of the park sees Clinton Panther, winner of the last two IPT’s with Southerns and Raiders respectively, recalled after injury saw him left out previously, while the always reliable Jonty Robinson and Reza Rosenberg are joined by two of the most exciting talents in Ryan Julius and Dan Sibbald. Of course our skipper Tim Drummond will lead the team again in the middle of the park and will be desperate to strike revenge against the Egyptians.



Up front, there are some exciting prospects with Ryan Crowe and Melrick Maddocks in the squad and joined by Nqobile Ntuli, Tevin Kok and a man with more than 100 caps in Julian Hykes.



Coach Sheldon Rostron, who will lead both Mens and Womens side, has his work cut out as Ismalia is notoriously a tough place to visit, but it offers great opportunity to underline South Africa as the African hockey powerhouse. The SA Men will face the hosts Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia from the 22-29th October 2017.



SA MENS SQUAD FOR AFRICAN HOCKEY CUP OF NATIONS



Name, Province



Erasmus Pieterse, Southern Gauteng

Siya Nolutshungu, KZN Raiders

Jethro Eustice, KZN Raiders

Dan Bell, Western Province

Rhett Halkett, Western Province

Tyson Dlungwana, Southern Gauteng

Gareth Heyns, Southern Gauteng

Tim Drummond, KZN Raiders

Clinton Panther, KZN Raiders

Jonty Robinson, KZN Raiders

Reza Rosenberg, Southern Gauteng

Ryan Julius, Western Province

Dan Sibbald, Western Province

Nqobile Ntuli, KZN Raiders

Ryan Crowe, Southern Gauteng

Julian Hykes, Southern Gauteng

Tevin Kok, Northern Blues

Melrick Maddocks, Southern Gauteng



SA Hockey Association media release