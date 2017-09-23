SA Hockey Men's Squad named for AFCON
The South African Men’s Hockey side will be heading to Egypt to attempt to win the African Cup of Nations for the 8th consecutive time and defend the title that they won in a heated encounter in Johannesburg in 2015. The tournament will decide who Africa’s representative will be at the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup in India.
About a month ago the 32 man squad was announced by SA Hockey and today it gives us great pleasure in announcing the final 18 man squad for the African Cup of Nations. In goals veteran, Rassie Pieterse is joined by outstanding young talent Siya Nolutshungu.
Amongst the defenders, Tyson Dlungwana and Gareth Heyns join in having missed out on the FIH Hockey World League and are joined by the supreme trio of Jethro Eustice, Dan Bell and Rhett Halkett.
The middle of the park sees Clinton Panther, winner of the last two IPT’s with Southerns and Raiders respectively, recalled after injury saw him left out previously, while the always reliable Jonty Robinson and Reza Rosenberg are joined by two of the most exciting talents in Ryan Julius and Dan Sibbald. Of course our skipper Tim Drummond will lead the team again in the middle of the park and will be desperate to strike revenge against the Egyptians.
Up front, there are some exciting prospects with Ryan Crowe and Melrick Maddocks in the squad and joined by Nqobile Ntuli, Tevin Kok and a man with more than 100 caps in Julian Hykes.
Coach Sheldon Rostron, who will lead both Mens and Womens side, has his work cut out as Ismalia is notoriously a tough place to visit, but it offers great opportunity to underline South Africa as the African hockey powerhouse. The SA Men will face the hosts Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia from the 22-29th October 2017.
SA MENS SQUAD FOR AFRICAN HOCKEY CUP OF NATIONS
Name, Province
Erasmus Pieterse, Southern Gauteng
Siya Nolutshungu, KZN Raiders
Jethro Eustice, KZN Raiders
Dan Bell, Western Province
Rhett Halkett, Western Province
Tyson Dlungwana, Southern Gauteng
Gareth Heyns, Southern Gauteng
Tim Drummond, KZN Raiders
Clinton Panther, KZN Raiders
Jonty Robinson, KZN Raiders
Reza Rosenberg, Southern Gauteng
Ryan Julius, Western Province
Dan Sibbald, Western Province
Nqobile Ntuli, KZN Raiders
Ryan Crowe, Southern Gauteng
Julian Hykes, Southern Gauteng
Tevin Kok, Northern Blues
Melrick Maddocks, Southern Gauteng
SA Hockey Association media release