SV Kampong made it three wins in succession to start the Hoofdklasse with David Harte making it three successive clean sheets in a row with their 3-0 win over SCHC.





It meant the longest start to the season without conceding since the 1970s for Kampong – since the introduction of astroturf – as they set the pace in the Dutch top tier along with Amsterdam. The Utrecht club’s win was built around two early goals from Jasper Luijkx and Quirijn Caspers before Philip Meulenbroek completed the win before half-time.



For Bloemendaal, they snatched a last minute winner to beat Almere 2-1 with Tim Swaen finally netting from their tenth penalty corner right at the end.



Former Sparrow Stijn Jolie put Almere in front from a corner in the ninth minute before Florian Fuchs scored for the third successive game from the penalty spot. It stayed at 1-1 all the way to the 70th minute before Swaen grabbed a late minute corner goal. It makes it seven points from nine so far this season.



Rotterdam bounced back from their heavy defeat to Bloemendaal with a 3-0 win over Tilburg, scoring three times in the second half. Jeroen Hertzberger hit goal number 201 and 202 for the club after Simon Egerton had opened the scoring in the 45th minute.



HGC came from from 2-0 down to beat Pinoke 5-3; Amsterdam kept their winning run going with a 3-2 win over Den Bosch courtesy of a Mirco Pruyser double.



Oranje-Rood’s 4-4 draw with HDM means the Eindhoven club are still waiting for their first win of the campaign, looking to their derby date with Den Bosch on Sunday to finally break their duck.



