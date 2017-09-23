

Saturday’s National Senior Tournament finals will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.





North Harbour and the Canterbury Barracudas will contest the women’s final at 4:30pm before the Canterbury Beavers and Waikato Bears do battle at 6:30pm in men’s final.



Both games will be streamed live simultaneously on the Hockey NZ Facebook page (facebook.com/hockeynz) and in full high definition on YouTube (youtube.com/user/TheBlackSticks).



Games will also be available to replay on demand immediately afterwards.



Everyone who likes the Hockey New Zealand Facebook page or has subscribed to the YouTube channel will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.



National Senior Tournament Finals

Saturday 23rd September



4:30pm – North Harbour vs Canterbury Barracudas

6:30pm – Canterbury Beavers vs Waikato Bears



Hockey New Zealand Media release