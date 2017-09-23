Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

National Senior finals streaming LIVE

Published on Saturday, 23 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 47
Photo: BWMedia

Saturday’s National Senior Tournament finals will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.



North Harbour and the Canterbury Barracudas will contest the women’s final at 4:30pm before the Canterbury Beavers and Waikato Bears do battle at 6:30pm in men’s final.

Both games will be streamed live simultaneously on the Hockey NZ Facebook page (facebook.com/hockeynz) and in full high definition on YouTube (youtube.com/user/TheBlackSticks).

Games will also be available to replay on demand immediately afterwards.

Everyone who likes the Hockey New Zealand Facebook page or has subscribed to the YouTube channel will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.

National Senior Tournament Finals
Saturday 23rd September

4:30pm – North Harbour vs Canterbury Barracudas
6:30pm – Canterbury Beavers vs Waikato Bears

CLICK HERE to like Hockey New Zealand on Facebook

Hockey New Zealand Media release

