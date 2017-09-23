Liam Hyslop





Capital's Benedict van Woerkom, left, and Arun Panchia during National Hockey League men's semifinal. ROSS GIBLIN\STUFF



A fourth-quarter comeback from Auckland helped them beat Capital 2-1 to book a place in the National Hockey League men's final.





They will meet North Harbour in Sunday's decider, after they also won their semifinal 2-1, against Southern.



The first semifinal at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington on Saturday afternoon was a grinding affair, with a lot of the play stuck in between the two circles and scoring opportunities hard to come by.





Auckland's goalkeeper Devon Manchester and Hamish McGeorge successfully defend a chance from Capital's Benedict van Woerkom. ROSS GIBLIN\STUFF



It didn't look like it would be that way when Capital scored after just two minutes and 40 seconds, with Sebastian Buddle lifting his shot into the top-left corner of the Auckland net.



The remainder of the first half was about Auckland's patience in attack and Capital's resolute defence. Auckland were happy to hold possession and probe away around the circle, but they rarely found a way through as the experienced trio of Trent Lett, Alex Shaw and Harry Miskimmin ensured the Capital defence was very organised.





Capital's Sebastian Buddle celebrates his early goal. ROSS GIBLIN\STUFF



The third quarter continued in much the same vein, before Capital won the first penalty corner of the match at the start of the fourth.



They couldn't convert,and Auckland went down the other end soon after as Michael Ritchie grabbed the equaliser with a low finish from the top of the circle.



Marcus Child scored the winner seven minutes from time on a follow up after a drag-flick was saved, but Capital had one last chance with just seconds on the clock, only for a cross to just elude Oscar Wookey at the back post as the final hooter sounded.





Auckland's Johnny Kinder and Alex Shaw clash on Saturday. ROSS GIBLIN\STUFF



Auckland captain Arun Panchia, who was outstanding in midfield and defence for his side, said he was always confident they could get up over the top of Capital.



"It's been the story of our tournament, we've been slow starters and then held possession and managed to wear teams down.



"We knew if we did that we'd have a shot at the end of the fourth quarter.





Auckland's Devon Manchester makes a save against Capital on Saturday. ROSS GIBLIN\STUFF



"Credit to our defence, we played well for three quarters and did enough to keep the game close, and then we were able to assert ourselves in that final quarter."



Capital coach Hemant Lala said it wasn't just one thing which went wrong for them in the fourth quarter.



"That's the thing with those sort of games, it's normally a succession of things that go wrong.



"They pressed us quite well and I think we understood our outs, we just didn't execute well. That allowed them to build pressure which resulted in a goal.



"We had two opportunities to counter that goal with penalty corners and we didn't execute those very well. At the end of the day, when that happens, you probably don't deserve to win."



The later semifinal was a reverse of the first.



North Harbour were up 2-0 by haltime and seemingly cruising into the final thanks to goals from Cory Bennett and Kalyan Jeram.



But Southern got a lifeline in the form of a 34th-minute goal from Lachie Davidson. It wasn't enough though, as Harbour hung on to book their spot in the decider.



Harbour last won the Challenge Shield in 2009, while Auckland's last title was a the end of a three-peat in 2014.



AT A GLANCE



Men's semifinals



Auckland 2 (Marcus Child, Michael Ritchie) Capital 1 (Sebastian Buddle) HT: 0-1.



North Harbour 2 (Cory Bennett, Kalyan Jeram) Southern 1 (Lachie Davidson). HT: 2-0.



5-8 classification



Central 10 (Martin Atkinson 3, Hayden Phillips 2, Nick Wilson 2, Dylan Thomas, Jordan Cohen, Mitchell Cronin) Northland 0. HT: 4-0.



Midlands 3 (Ben Tanner, Leo Mitai-Wells, Aidan Sarikaya) Canterbury 3 (Sam Lane 2, Tom Mouldey). HT: 1-2. Midlands won shoot-out 3-1



Finals (Sunday)



Women



Northland v Midlands at 1pm



Men



Auckland v North Harbour at 3pm



