Northland will go head to head with Midlands in the women’s K Cup final at the Ford National Hockey League on Sunday.





The Northlanders snatched a late 3-2 victory over North Harbour with two goals in the final two minutes to secure their place in the gold medal match.



Both sides exchanged goals in the first half with the score level 1-1 at the break before North Harbour took the advantage through a Steph Dickins penalty corner flick in the 48th minute.



Northland scored an equaliser in the 58th minute when Brooke Neal slotted a drag flick before Ella Gunson delivered the game winner just seconds from fulltime.



Facing Northland in the K Cup final at 1:00pm on Sunday will be Midlands, who put together a commanding 3-1 effort against Auckland.



Midlands controlled the first half and went into the break leading 3-0 after goals from Kate Savory, Shiloh Gloyn and Natasha Fitzsimons.



Auckland lifted in the second half and pulled one goal back through Julia King in the 49th minute, but it was too late to salvage the game.



North Harbour and Auckland will play for the Ford National Hockey League bronze medal at 9:00am on Sunday morning.



The men’s and women’s bronze and gold medal matches will be live streamed on the Hockey New Zealand Facebook page, and in full high definition on YouTube.



The women’s 5th/6th playoff will see the Canterbury Cats go up against the Central Mysticks with Capital and the Southern Storm playing to avoid the wooden spoon.



Canterbury powered past Southern 7-1 thanks to a four goal bag from Rachel McCann while Margot Willis added a hat-trick of her own.



The Central Mysticks secured a 3-1 win over hosts Capital in a shoot-out after going into fulltime with the score drawn 1-1.



Men’s teams will play their semi finals and classification matches from 10:15am tomorrow ahead of finals day for all teams on Sunday.



SEMI FINAL RESULTS



Mark Cromie Holden Northland beat TigerTurf North Harbour 3-2

Mark Cromie Holden Northland: 3 (Jodie Nichol, Brooke Neal, Ella Gunson)

TigerTurf North Harbour: 2 (Kirsten Pearce, Steph Dickins)

Halftime: 1-1



Bayleys Midlands beat Auckland 3-1

Bayleys Midlands: 3 (Kate Savory, Shiloh Gloyn, Natasha Fitzsimons)

Auckland: 1 (Julia King)

Halftime: Midlands 3-0



5th - 8th CLASSIFICATION RESULTS



Canterbury Cats beat Southern Storm 7-1

Canterbury Cats: 7 (Rachel McCann 4, Margot Willis 3)

Southern Storm: 1 (Tessa Jopp)

Halftime: Canterbury 5-1



Central Mysticks beat RICOH Capital 3-1 in shoot-out (1-1 at fulltime)

Central Mysticks: 1 (Clodagh McCullough)

RICOH Capital: 1 (Esther Chan)

Halftime: Central 1-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release