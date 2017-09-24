By Elizabeth Mburugu





Eva Warui(l) and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Elizabeth Okama fight for the ball during the Premier Ladies League at City Park. (Jenipher Wachie)



Amira Sailors and Strathmore University Scorpions yesterday battled to a barren draw in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s league match at City Park Stadium.





Following the draw, the Scorpions who are currently third on the log with 24 points failed to reduce the point gap between them and the top two sides.



Champions Telkom top the table with 33 points, nine more than Strathmore while United States International University of Africa’s (USIU-A) Spartans are second with 28.



Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said his charges failed to utilise their chances. “I believe they have what it takes to perform better than they did in this match. We had chances that could have made the difference had they been fully utilised,” Senge said.



It was a tight contest as both sides battled in hunt of goals. Scorpions striker Gilly Okumu came close to putting her side in the lead seven minutes into play but Amira keeper Rachael Kerubo was alert and cleared the short.



Amira trio of captain Leah Omwandho, Jedidah Zawadi and dependable forward Susan Oketch also had attempts that went wide but Strathmore goalkeeper Natasha Mariah also proved unbeatable.



Strathmore captain Yvonee Karanja, Denise Odongo and Okumu played well, but they could not sound the board.



In another women’s encounter, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) edged out University of Nairobi (UON).



Marriah Ngugi scored JKUAT’s all-important goal in the 34th minute. Ngugi’s goal gifted her side their fifth victory while UON are winless, rooted to the bottom of the log with no hope of moving up.



Joseph Kasua was on target twice as Wazalendo Youth rallied from behind to beat UON men 3-1. Gavon Momanyi had put UON in the lead two minutes into play but Wazalendo Youth fought back to draw level eight minutes later.



The first quarter ended with both sides at par. However, Wazalendo Youth, who seem to have improved during the league break and are getting better by every match dominated the second period making frequent attacks at the opponent's goal.



Their efforts paid off when Kasua completed his brace in the 23rd minute by scoring from a Moses Odhiambo pass.



