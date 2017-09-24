By BRIAN YONGA





Amira Sailors forward Pauline Naisse (left) rounds off Strathmore University Scorpions goalkeeper Maria Natasha during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Amira Sailors and Strathmore University Scorpions on Saturday played out to a dour goalless draw in a Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Both sides had chances to win the match but were let down by poor finishing to claim a point that does not help their ambitions of a top two finish.



Scorpions remain in third place with 24 points, three ahead of Amira who are fourth.





Strathmore University Scorpions' Sheila Chebet shields the ball from Leah Omwondho of Amira Sailors during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP





Lorraine Nondi (left) of Strathmore Scorpions shoots under pressure from Strathmore University Scorpions' Yvonne Karanja during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Scorpions coach Meshack Senge said his charges were too cautious during the match.



"I think we could have played better considering we needed the three points more," Senge said.



His Amira counterpart Linet Atieno also said both sides played as if they wanted a draw.



"I think both defences were on top and the strikers did not have much in terms of chances," Atieno said.



Amira had Pauline Naise as a late inclusion and the striker had one of the rare chances in the match in the 26th minute but failed to score even after rounding goalkeeper Natasha Maria.





Scorpions also had a couple of chances through Gilly Okumu but the Kenyan international could not find the breakthrough.



In an earlier match at the same venue, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture beat University of Nairobi 1-0 in another women's top flight league match.



Maria Ngugi scored the only goal in the 34th minute to secure the three points.



