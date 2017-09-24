Liam Hyslop





The North Harbour men's team celebrate with their supports, with captain George Muir (left, arm raised) handed a celebratory beer. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



The beers will taste extra sweet for George Muir and his North Harbour team-mates after a stunning win in the National Hockey League men's final.





After what was a relatively dramatic women's final, which Midlands won 4-2 against Northland at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington on Sunday, the men's final looked like it was headed for a comparatively regulation win for Auckland.



They led 3-1 going into the final quarter after Jared Panchia got his second goal of the match by deflecting a drag-flick in with time up in the third quarter, but his side imploded in spectacular fashion to lose 5-3, with Harbour scoring four goals in eight minutes to claim the Challenge Shield for the first time since 2009.





North Harbour players celebrate their Challenge Shield win on Sunday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Two silly yellow cards to Johnny Kinder and Cameron Gibbons meant they had to play 10 of the final 15 minutes with only 10 players. Kinder's was for pulling a player back, while Gibbons shoved a Harbour player in the back with his stick.



Harbour's Cory Bennett nailed a drag-flick while Kinder was cooling his heels, before Robbie Capizzi scored a field goal just after Kinder came back on. Bennett hit another drag-flick, which completed his hat-trick, while Gibbons was off, before captain Muir sealed the win two minutes from time with a field goal.





North Harbour's Cory Bennett celebrates the win over Auckland on Sunday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Harbour went to take celebratory photos with their supporters after the match, with Muir handed a nearly-full beer. He took a decent chug before handing it off to a team-mate to finish.



"The supporters know me well," Muir said while wearing a wide smile.



"I've got to have a celebratory beer, I haven't had a beer all week. It tasted bloody good and I'll be having a few more tonight I reckon."





The victorious North Harbour players celebrate after their 5-3 comeback win over Auckland on Sunday. RAGHAVAN VENUGOPAL/PHOTOSPORT



Muir paid tribute to the team's culture and spirit, saying it helped get them out of a few tight spots this tournament.



"It's been a fantastic week for us, we've had a great team culture and it shows when you're a couple of goals down in the final quarter."



It was a sentiment echoed by Bennett.





Midlands' Shiloh Gloyn, Sam Charlton, Rosie Keddell and Gemma McCaw with the trophy. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



"I've been in the team for a while and I have to say this is probably one of the best team's I've been in in my entire career. The boys, even though we were down 3-1, we knew we had what it takes to get there and we never dropped our heads. We knew we could do it and I think we showed that by ending up 5-3."



As for his hat-trick, he was quick to deflect praise to others.



"The strikers do all the hard work and then I get to rock up there and have a dig at goal. Full credit to those guys in the circle, they do bloody well to get me up there and I'm just lucky enough that a few went in."





Midlands Shiloh Gloyn and Northlands Brooke Neal contest the ball. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



After all the drama of the final quarter, there wasn't much else to say about the final. It was an even first half which ended 1-1, before Auckland grabbed the ascendancy with two goals in the third quarter. They will be disappointed by their uncharacteristic ill-discipline in the final quarter.



In the women's final, it was a strong first 30 minutes which setup Midlands' win as they went up 3-0 by halftime, but Northland came back strongly in the second to make things interesting before eventually falling short.



Midlands coach Reiner Vellinga summed up the feeling among all of his players after the match.



"It's awesome. Brilliant. I just love winning," he said.



There were strong performances across the field from his team, especially from striker Gemma McCaw, captain Sam Charlton and midfielder Shiloh Gloyn.



McCaw had a hand in the first three of Midlands' goals, scoring one and setting up two more.



Northland's Stacey Michelsen made things interesting when scoring after just 39 seconds of the third quarter, but Midlands had the perfect answer two minutes later when McCaw surged into the circle and had her shot saved, but Gloyn was on hand to tap home the follow.



Ella Gunson gave Northland hope in the 43rd minute with a superb solo goal, but it wasn't enough as her side succumbed to their third loss in a final in four years. They still haven't won the K Cup in its 17-year history.



It was a deserved victory for Midlands though, who had been the best team at the tournament.



Vellinga said their win was on the back of a lot of hard work from the squad.



"We've been working on a lot of minor things since day one and we just kept on improving and it fell into place on the final day.



"It's such a bunch of good girls and they've put in so much work, I'm just glad it's paid off for them."



AT A GLANCE



National Hockey League finals



Women



Midlands 4 (Gemma McCaw, Rosie Keddell, Sam Charlton, Shiloh Gloyn) Northland 2 (Stacey Michelsen, Ella Gunson). HT: 3-0.



Final standings: Midlands, Northland, Auckland, North Harbour, Central, Canterbury, Capital, Southern



MVP: Ella Gunson (Northland)



Men



North Harbour 5 (Cory Bennett 3, George Muir, Robbie Capizzi) Auckland 3 (Jared Panchia 2, Ben Radonovich). HT: 1-1.



Final standings: North Harbour, Auckland, Capital, Southern, Midlands, Central, Canterbury, Northland



MVP: Arun Panchia (Auckland)



Stuff