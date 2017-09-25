Ben Somerford







India and New Zealand development squads will compete in this year’s Australian Hockey League in Perth from September 28 – October 8.





India competed well in the men’s division last year, reaching the semi-finals, while they didn’t field a women’s side.



New Zealand’s Futures side finished 10th in the men’s division and sixth in the women’s division last year.



Men’s AHL



India



Squad: Krishan B Pathak (gk), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Gurinder Singh, Anand Lakra, Baljit Singh, Vilramjit Singh, Hajreet Singh, Ashish Kumar Topno, Hardik Singh, Santa Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Armaan Qureshi, Mohd Umar, Simranjit Singh, Affan Yousuf, Talwinder Singh, Vikas Dahiya (gk) (c), Amit Rohidas



New Zealand



Squad: George Enerson (gk), Richard Joyce (gk), Dominic Newman, Ben Tanner, David Brydon, Hayden Phillips, Kim Kingstone, Nick Elders, Kalyan Jeram, Joe Hanks, Jonty Keaney, Leo Mitai-Wells, Cam Hayde, Reuben Andrews, Aidan Sariyaka, Brad Read, Sam Hiha, Mackenzie Wilcox



Head Coach: Simon Brill, Assistant Coach: Lincoln Churchill, Physiotherapist: Kate Savoury, Team Manager: Bryce Collins



Women’s AHL



India



Squad: Divya Thepe (gk), Bichu Devi Khairbam (gk), Neelue Dadiya, Ashmita Barla, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam, Salima Tete, Udita, Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Nilanjali Rai, Mariana Kujur, Dubey, Sangita Kumar, Joyoti, Navpreet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan



New Zealand



Squad: Brooke Roberts (gk), Kirsten Nation (gk), Stephanie Dickins, Pippa Norman, Megan Hull, Leah Butt, Phoebe Steele, Frances Davies, Jenny Storey, Louisa Tuilotolava, Polly Inglis, Deanna Ritchie, Maddie Dowe, Alia Jaques, Jessica Anderson, Felicity Reidy, Kim Tanner, Michaela Curtis



Head Coach: Greg Nicol, Assistant Coach: Nicky Smith, Physiotherapist: Peter Lee, Team Manager: Katie Glynn



Hockey Australia media release