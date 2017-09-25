Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

AHL Preview: India & New Zealand

Published on Monday, 25 September 2017 10:00 | Hits: 2
Ben Somerford



India and New Zealand development squads will compete in this year’s Australian Hockey League in Perth from September 28 – October 8.



India competed well in the men’s division last year, reaching the semi-finals, while they didn’t field a women’s side.

New Zealand’s Futures side finished 10th in the men’s division and sixth in the women’s division last year.

Men’s AHL

India

Squad: Krishan B Pathak (gk), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Gurinder Singh, Anand Lakra, Baljit Singh, Vilramjit Singh, Hajreet Singh, Ashish Kumar Topno, Hardik Singh, Santa Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Armaan Qureshi, Mohd Umar, Simranjit Singh, Affan Yousuf, Talwinder Singh, Vikas Dahiya (gk) (c), Amit Rohidas

New Zealand

Squad: George Enerson (gk), Richard Joyce (gk), Dominic Newman, Ben Tanner, David Brydon, Hayden Phillips, Kim Kingstone, Nick Elders, Kalyan Jeram, Joe Hanks, Jonty Keaney, Leo Mitai-Wells, Cam Hayde, Reuben Andrews, Aidan Sariyaka, Brad Read, Sam Hiha, Mackenzie Wilcox

Head Coach: Simon Brill, Assistant Coach: Lincoln Churchill, Physiotherapist: Kate Savoury, Team Manager: Bryce Collins

Women’s AHL

India

Squad: Divya Thepe (gk), Bichu Devi Khairbam (gk), Neelue Dadiya, Ashmita Barla, Priyanka, Suman Devi Thoudam, Salima Tete, Udita, Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Nilanjali Rai, Mariana Kujur, Dubey, Sangita Kumar, Joyoti, Navpreet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan

New Zealand

Squad: Brooke Roberts (gk), Kirsten Nation (gk), Stephanie Dickins, Pippa Norman, Megan Hull, Leah Butt, Phoebe Steele, Frances Davies, Jenny Storey, Louisa Tuilotolava, Polly Inglis, Deanna Ritchie, Maddie Dowe, Alia Jaques, Jessica Anderson, Felicity Reidy, Kim Tanner, Michaela Curtis

Head Coach: Greg Nicol, Assistant Coach: Nicky Smith, Physiotherapist: Peter Lee, Team Manager: Katie Glynn

Hockey Australia media release

 

