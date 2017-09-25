Bengaluru: A self-proclaimed patriotic women's hockey team coach, Harendra Singh says anybody who wants to serve the country should be ready to accept any role entrusted to him or her.





Harendra, who never coached a women's team in the past, was given the responsibility recently, even though he was very interested in working with the men's national team.



But Harendra, who guided India to the Junior World Cup title in Lucknow last year, did not shy away and took the challenge.



"I feel proud to be coaching women's team. History is full with instances where most of the top hockey coaches of the world in their early stages have coached women's teams," he said.



Asked whether he was disappointed at being ignored for the men's team coach's position, he replied in the negative.



"There is no question of disappointment. One thing is that anybody who wants to serve the country, he should not look to dodge such opportunity and should accept the challenge," Harendra said.



Harendra also said that there should not be any problems for him to coach the women players despite the fact that he has never worked with the eves.



He said he has full confidence in his abilities as a coach.



