



HC Bloemendaal’s Under-14 side will represent the Netherlands at the ABN AMRO Junior EHL next Easter in Rotterdam as they won through their local qualification competition.





They started off with a 1-0 win over SV Kampong – the Junior EHL champions in 2016 and 2017 – before going on to get the better of Rotterdam 5-0 with an excellent showing in the second half.



The ABN AMRO Junior EHL will once again feature the leading Under-14 side from around Europe with one representative from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, England and Ireland eligible to take part, qualifying by a method set out by their national federation.



Euro Hockey League media release