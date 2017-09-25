UConn Athletics





Senior Charlotte Veitner tied the all-time UConn goals mark with Sunday's overtime winner. UConn Athletics



NEWARK, Dela. – Senior Charlotte Veitner notched a goal in the 81st minute to lift the No. 1 UConn field hockey team past reigning national champion No. 5 Delaware 1-0 in an exciting overtime thriller. The Huskies remain a perfect 9-0 to begin the season and remain the only undefeated team in Division I.





With the tally, Veitner tied UConn’s all-time goals record with her 97th career score. The senior currently holds the program’s top spot in points (249) and assists (55), claiming both distinctions during the 2016 season.



Goalkeeper Nina Klein picked up five saves in the tilt, as the senior racked up her fourth shutout of 2017. With her 29th career shutout, Klein is closing the gap towards the top of the program’s all-time shutout list, sitting just four shy of Sarah Mansfield’s 33 (2010-13).



Sunday’s top five matchup was as intense as advertised, as the Huskies and Blue Hens (6-4) competed in a back-and-forth battle that reflected the feeling of an NCAA championship game.



DefenSe proved to be the key in the contest, as the two squads forced an overtime period after 70 minutes of scoreless action. UConn held a 12-5 shot advantage against their opponents during regulation time, as Delaware’s goalkeeper was forced to make six saves for her team.



The heroics game in the 81st minute when Veitner tapped in the game-winner from three yards out. Like she has so many times before, the forward proved to be one of the most lethal offensive threats in the country with her 13th goal of the season. Veitner is posting an astonishing 30 points (13g, 4a) in nine games so far this fall.



UConn returns to action with a pair of home games next week. The Huskies will first welcome conference foe Providence (6 p.m.) on Friday, Sept. 29, before welcoming Massachusetts (1 p.m. ET) on Sunday, Oct. 1 in a nonconference matchup.



